वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 1 जून 2024 (08:00 IST)
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 : झारखंड में 14 लोकसभा सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव का क्षेत्रवार परिणाम आप नीचे देख सकते हैं। अर्जुन मुंडा और सीता सोरेन जैसे नेताओं की सीटों पर नजर रहेगी। सीता सोरेन झामुमो छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुई हैं।


