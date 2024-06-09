Select Your Language

Iive : राजघाट पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी, महात्मा गांधी और अटल जी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

हमें फॉलो करें narendra modi

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 9 जून 2024 (07:55 IST)
Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony : नरेंद्र मोदी आज शाम 7.15 बजे तीसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। जवाहर लाल नेहरू के बाद लगातार तीन बार प्रधानमंत्री बनने वाले पहले शख्‍स होंगे मोदी। उनके साथ कई अन्य मंत्रियों के भी शपथ लेने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:55 AM, 9th Jun
-राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में नई सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के मद्देनजर रविवार को अपराह्न तीन बजे से रात 11 बजे तक हवाई क्षेत्र पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।
-ये प्रतिबंध अनुसूचित ऑपरेटर की निर्धारित उड़ानों पर लागू नहीं होंगे।
-भारतीय वायुसेना, सीमा सुरक्षा बल और सेना के हेलीकॉप्टर संचालन पर इस प्रतिबंध का कोई असर नहीं होगा। -सरकारी विमान और हेलीकॉप्टर भी इस अवधि के दौरान राज्यपाल या मुख्यमंत्री के साथ उड़ान भर सकते हैं।
-इस अवधि के दौरान गैर-निर्धारित उड़ानों और चार्टर्ड विमान के उड़ाने भरने तथा उतरने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

07:33 AM, 9th Jun
-राजघाट पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्‍ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि।
-नरेंद्र मोदी अटल समाधि स्थल जाकर दी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि।
-शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने वार मेमोरियल पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी, राजनाथ सिंह भी साथ।

07:32 AM, 9th Jun
-मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना, श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति रानिल विक्रमसिंघे, मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद मुइज्जु, सेशेल्स के उपराष्ट्रपति अहमद अफीफ, बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना, मॉरीशस के प्रधानमंत्री प्रविंद कुमार जगन्नाथ समेत कई राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष शामिल होंगे।
-कार्यक्रम लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे को निमंत्रण दिया गया है।
 


