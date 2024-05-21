फिसली संबित पात्रा की जुबान, भगवान जगन्नाथ को बताया पीएम मोदी का भक्त, 3 दिन करेंगे उपवास

Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of Universe.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 20, 2024
Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world.
The Lord is the greatest Symbol of…
पात्रा ने कहा कि हम सभी की जुबान कभी-कभी फिसल जाती है। उन्होंने कहा, आज पुरी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के रोड शो की भारी सफलता के बाद मैंने कई मीडिया चैनलों को कई बयान दिए, हर जगह मैंने उल्लेख किया कि मोदी जी श्रीजगन्नाथ महाप्रभु के परम ‘भक्त’ हैं।
I strongly condemn this statement of BJP. They have started thinking that they are above God. This is height of arrogance. Calling God bhakt of Modi ji is an insult to God. https://t.co/cOP23BpOqh— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2024
उन्होंने एक्स पर अपनी एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि आज महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी को लेकर मुझसे जो भूल हुई है, उस विषय को लेकर मेरा अंतर्मन अत्यंत पीड़ित है। मैं महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर क्षमा याचना करता हूं। अपने इस भूल सुधार और पश्चाताप के लिए अगले 3 दिन मैं उपवास पर रहूंगा।
आज महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी को लेकर मुझसे जो भूल हुई है, उस विषय को लेकर मेरा अंतर्मन अत्यंत पीड़ित है।— Sambit Patra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@sambitswaraj) May 20, 2024
मैं महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर क्षमा याचना करता हूँ। अपने इस भूल सुधार और पश्चाताप के लिए अगले 3 दिन मैं उपवास पर रहूँगा।
जय जगन्नाथ।
ଆଜି ଶ୍ରୀ… pic.twitter.com/rKavOxMjIq