Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






फिसली संबित पात्रा की जुबान, भगवान जगन्नाथ को बताया पीएम मोदी का भक्त, 3 दिन करेंगे उपवास

संबित पात्रा के बयान पर गरमाई ओडिशा की राजनीति, किसने क्या कहा?

हमें फॉलो करें sambit patra

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 21 मई 2024 (08:49 IST)
Sambit Patra : पुरी लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार संबित पात्रा की राज्य के प्रतिष्ठित देवता को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भक्त बताने वाली टिप्पणी पर बवाल मच गया। ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने भी भाजपा से भगवान जगन्नाथ को राजनीति में न घसीटने की अपील की। हालांकि, पात्रा ने बाद में स्पष्ट किया कि यह सिर्फ जुबान फिसलने के कारण हुआ और वह पश्चाताप के लिए 3 दिन उपवास करेंगे।
 
पटनायक ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में ओडिया ‘अस्मिता’ को ठेस पहुंचाने के लिए पात्रा की आलोचना की। उन्होंने पोस्ट में कहा कि महाप्रभु श्रीजगन्नाथ ब्रह्मांड के स्वामी हैं। महाप्रभु को दूसरे इंसान का भक्त कहना भगवान का अपमान है...यह पूरी तरह निंदनीय है। इससे भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं और दुनियाभर में करोड़ों जगन्नाथ भक्तों तथा उड़िया लोगों की आस्था को ठेस पहुंची है।
 
पटनायक ने कहा कि भगवान उड़िया अस्मिता के सबसे बड़े प्रतीक हैं। मैं इस बयान की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं...और मैं भाजपा से अपील करता हूं कि वह भगवान को किसी भी राजनीतिक चर्चा में शामिल न करे। ऐसा करके आपने ओडिया अस्मिता को गहरी चोट पहुंचाई है और इसे ओडिशा के लोग लंबे समय तक याद रखेंगे।
 
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी भाजपा उम्मीदवार के बयान की निंदा की। उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, मैं भाजपा नेता के इस बयान की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। वे सोचने लगे हैं कि वे भगवान से ऊपर हैं। यह अहंकार की पराकाष्ठा है। भगवान को मोदी जी का भक्त कहना भगवान का अपमान है। 

पात्रा ने कहा कि हम सभी की जुबान कभी-कभी फिसल जाती है। उन्होंने कहा, आज पुरी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के रोड शो की भारी सफलता के बाद मैंने कई मीडिया चैनलों को कई बयान दिए, हर जगह मैंने उल्लेख किया कि मोदी जी श्रीजगन्नाथ महाप्रभु के परम ‘भक्त’ हैं।
 
पात्रा ने कहा कि एक बयान के दौरान गलती से मैंने ठीक इसके विपरीत कह दिया... मुझे पता है कि आप भी इसे जानते और समझते हैं..इसे मुद्दा न बनाया जाए... हम सभी की जुबान कभी-कभी फिसल जाती है।
उन्होंने एक्स पर अपनी एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि आज महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी को लेकर मुझसे जो भूल हुई है, उस विषय को लेकर मेरा अंतर्मन अत्यंत पीड़ित है। मैं महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर क्षमा याचना करता हूं। अपने इस भूल सुधार और पश्चाताप के लिए अगले 3 दिन मैं उपवास पर रहूंगा।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बठिंडा में ससुर को हराने वाले खुड्‍डियां बहू हरसिमरत कौर को दे रहे हैं कड़ी टक्कर

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos