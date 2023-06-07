जबलपुर में पटरी से उतरे LPG से भरे मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे

पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के CPRO ने कहा कि जबलपुर में मंगलवार रात गैस फैक्ट्री के अंदर रैक को खाली करने जा रही LPG से भरी मालगाड़ी के 2 बोगी पटरी से उतर गए। इससे कोई मुख्य लाइन संचलन प्रभावित नहीं हुआ। मेन लाइन में ट्रेनों की आवाजाही सामान्य है।
#WATCH | Two wagons of LPG rake of a goods train derailed while being placed for unloading last night in Shahpura Bhitoni, Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. Train movement is normal in main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness… pic.twitter.com/F2StcFHDFi— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023