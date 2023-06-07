Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जबलपुर में पटरी से उतरे LPG से भरे मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे

train derailed
बुधवार, 7 जून 2023 (10:46 IST)
Train accident : ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे के बाद देश में लगातार रेल दुर्घटनाओं की खबरे आ रही है। मंगलवार को मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर में भी LPG से भरी मालगाड़ी के 2 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। 
 
पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के CPRO ने कहा कि जबलपुर में मंगलवार रात गैस फैक्ट्री के अंदर रैक को खाली करने जा रही LPG से भरी मालगाड़ी के 2 बोगी पटरी से उतर गए। इससे कोई मुख्य लाइन संचलन प्रभावित नहीं हुआ। मेन लाइन में ट्रेनों की आवाजाही सामान्य है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में सुबह बहाली का काम शुरू हुआ। साइडिंग मालिक द्वारा फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया गया।

