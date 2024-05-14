Select Your Language

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 14 मई 2024 (19:53 IST)
Realme GT 6T Expected price  : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।
स्मार्टफोन में GT 6T स्मार्टफोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 2400x1080 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन वाला 6.78 इंच का फुल HD+ डिस्प्ले मिल सकता है।
डिस्प्ले की ब्राइटनेस 1600 नीस्ट हो सकती है। फोटोग्राफी के लिए रियलमी GT 6T के बैक पैनल पर डुअल कैमरा सेटअप में 50 मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी सेंसर और 8 मेगापिक्सल डेप्थ सेंसर के साथ LCD फ्लैश मिलेगा।
सेल्फी और वीडियो कॉलिंग के लिए फोन में 32 मेगापिक्सल फ्रंट कैमरा मिल सकता है। 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5500mAh बैटरी स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकती है। यह स्मार्टफोन दो वैरिएंट में लॉन्च हो सकता है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 25,000 रुपए के सपास हो सकती है।

