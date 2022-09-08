Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Steve Jobs की Daughter ने उड़ाया Apple iPhone 14 का मजाक, Instagram पर शेयर किया meme

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 8 सितम्बर 2022 (17:21 IST)
iPhone 14 News : Apple ने अपनी iPhone 14 Series 7 सितंबर की रात को लांच कर दी। iPhone 14 को लेकर कई तरह के मीम्स भी शेयर किए जा रहे हैं। इसमें स्टीव जॉब्स की बेटी का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। स्टीव जॉब्स की बेटी ने भी iPhone 14 का मजाक बनाया है। इससे जुड़े मीम्स उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए हैं।
 
ईव जॉब्स ने ऐपल आईफोन से जुड़ा एक मीम अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में शेयर किया है। इसमें दिखाई दे रहा है कि एक आदमी ठीक वैसी ही शर्ट खरीदने जा रहा है, जैसी शर्ट उसने पहन रखी है। इसके कैप्शन में लिखा है-  ‘आज Apple की घोषणा के बाद मैं आईफोन 13 से आईफोन 14 पर अपग्रेड करते हुए। उन्होंने इस बात का मजाक बनाया है कि आईफोन 13 और आईफोन 14 में कोई अंतर नहीं है। हालांकि यह मीम्स पुराना है। हालांकि ईव के अलावा भी लोगों ने आईफोन को लेकर कई मीम्स शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।
डिजाइन में समानता  : Far Out Event में एप्पल ने iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro और iPhone 14 Pro Max समेत कई एप्पल प्रॉडक्ट्स को लॉन्च किया।

iPhone 14 और iPhone14 प्लस दोनों का डिजाइन पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए iPhone 13 से ज्यादा अलग नहीं है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

राहुल गांधी ने की आत्महत्या कर चुकी neet अभ्यर्थी के परिवार से मुलाकात

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos