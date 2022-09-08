Steve Jobs की Daughter ने उड़ाया Apple iPhone 14 का मजाक, Instagram पर शेयर किया meme

iphone 13 vs iphone 14 pic.twitter.com/DG3C88UiR7— the booty hypnotic martín from spain (@minlooper) September 8, 2022
iPhone 14 (6.1”) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7”)
Same design
Same A15 bionic
5 colors (new blue)
Upgraded camera system with larger sensor and wider aperture
New 12mp selfie camera with autofocus
(Feels like the iPhone 13 Pros minus a camera and dressed in aluminum)
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2022iPhone 14 और iPhone14 प्लस दोनों का डिजाइन पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए iPhone 13 से ज्यादा अलग नहीं है।