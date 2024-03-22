Select Your Language

Live : आतिशी का दावा, ED भाजपा का हथियार, साजिश के तहत केजरीवाल गिरफ्तार

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 22 मार्च 2024 (09:29 IST)
22 march updates : दिल्ली आबकारी मामले में अरविंद केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी से आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता नाराज। देशभर में प्रदर्शन का एलान। मेडिकल चेकअप के बाद ईडी ने शुरू की केजरीवाल से पूछताछ... पल-पल की जानकारी...
 

09:33 AM, 22nd Mar
-दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल से शुरू हुई पूछताछ।
-केजरीवाल के परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे उनके घर पहुंचे गोपाल राय। पुलिस ने घर के अंदर जाने से रोका। 10 मिनट बाद मिलने की इजाजत।

09:22 AM, 22nd Mar
वरिष्‍ठ आप नेता और दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा...
-ईडी भाजपा का हथियार। साजिश के तहत केजरीवाल की गिरफ्तारी। भाजपा केजरीवाल से डरी हुई है।
-भाजपा चाहती है कि केजरीवाल चुनाव प्रचार ना करें।
-ईडी ने केजरीवाल के खिलाफ कोर्ट में सबूत पेश नहीं किए।
-केजरीवाल एक विचार है, प्रेरणा है।
-ये लड़ाई केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी की नहीं, ये लड़ाई लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए।
 
दिल्ली की मंत्री और आप नेता आतिशी ने ट्वीट किया, 'देश में पहली बार एक मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अरविंद केजरीवाल के पास Z+ सुरक्षा कवच होता है। अब वो केंद्र सरकार की ED की कस्टडी में हैं। हमें उनके सुरक्षा की चिंता है।'

08:51 AM, 22nd Mar
पंजाब के मुख्‍यमंत्री भगवंत मान ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, अरविंद केजरीवाल को तो गिरफ्तार कर लोगे पर उनकी सोच को कैसे कैद करोगे? अरविंद केजरीवाल एक व्यक्ति नहीं एक सोच है और हम अपने नेता के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़े हैं।

08:20 AM, 22nd Mar
अरविंद केजरीवाल का मेडिकल चेकअप हुआ। आज ईडी दिल्ली सीएम को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश करेगी। 
दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। आप ने किया भाजपा दफ्तर के घेराव का एलान। ITO से आप दफ्तर जाने वाला रास्ता बंद।

08:19 AM, 22nd Mar
धार की ऐतिहासिक भोजशाला में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुक्रवार सुबह ASI सर्वे शुरू हो गया। मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ के आदेश पर हो रहा है सर्वे। इस बीच मुस्लिम पक्ष ने सर्वे के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शरण ली है।


08:17 AM, 22nd Mar
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भूटान के लिए रवाना हुए। पीएम मोदी 22-23 मार्च को भूटान की राजकीय यात्रा पर रहेंगे।

