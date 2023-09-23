Select Your Language

मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा, 2 की मौत (Live Updates)

, शनिवार, 23 सितम्बर 2023 (10:50 IST)
23 september updates : बनारस में पीएम मोदी, मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा,  डूसू चुनाव, रमेश बिधूड़ी के बयान पर बवाल समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:01 AM, 23rd Sep
मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा, मंदिर में दर्शन के दौरान 2 की मौत। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने हादसे पर जताया दुख। 

11:00 AM, 23rd Sep
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (DUSU) चुनाव के लिए शनिवार को मतगणना आरंभ हो गई और सभी चार पदों- अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, सचिव तथा संयुक्त सचिव के लिए नतीजे जल्द ही घोषित किए जाएंगे। डूसू चुनाव के लिए 24 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।

10:57 AM, 23rd Sep
संसद के नए भवन में विशेष सत्र के दौरान बसपा सांसद दानिश अली पर भाजपा सांसद रमेश बिधूड़ी की असंसदीय टिप्पणी पर बवाल मचा हुआ है। विपक्ष ने इस मामले में बिधूड़ी की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग की है। वहीं भाजपा ने इस मामले में अपने सांसद को नोटिस जारी कर उनसे जवाब मांगा है। इस बीच शशि थरूर ने पीएम मोदी और संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से सार्वजनिक रूप से ऐसे विचारों को खारिज करने की मांग की।

10:54 AM, 23rd Sep
 
बनारस में अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का उद्घाटन करेंगे पीएम मोदी।

