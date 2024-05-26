live : आज रात समुद्र तट से टकराएगा cyclone remal, IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट

-पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण और उत्तर 24 परगना जैसे तटीय जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। कोलकाता, हावड़ा, नादिया और पूर्बा मेदिनीपुर जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है, जहां 80 से 90 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की आशंका है।
#WATCH | West Bengal: As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as Severe Cyclonic Storm— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024
(Visuals from Mandarmani Beach) pic.twitter.com/4RX8Z0TDMI
