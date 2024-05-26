Select Your Language

live : आज रात समुद्र तट से टकराएगा cyclone remal, IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट

live : आज रात समुद्र तट से टकराएगा cyclone remal, IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 26 मई 2024 (07:36 IST)
26 may updates : बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बनी निम्न दबाव प्रणाली चक्रवाती तूफान 'रेमल' में तब्दील हो गई है और इसके रविवार आधी रात को पश्चिम बंगाल के सागर द्वीप तथा बांग्लादेश के खेपुपारा के बीच समुद्र तट से टकराने की आशंका है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:45 AM, 26th May
-आईएमडी ने कहा कि तूफान के रविवार सुबह तक और तीव्र होकर भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने की आशंका है और इसके 110 से 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा की गति के साथ रविवार मध्यरात्रि को सागर द्वीप और खेपुपारा के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल और बांग्लादेश के आसपास के समुद्री तटों को पार करने की उम्मीद है।
-मौसम विभाग कार्यालय ने 26-27 मई को पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तरी ओडिशा के तटीय जिलों में अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की चेतावनी दी है। इसके अलावा पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में भी 27-28 मई को अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की आशंका है।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण और उत्तर 24 परगना जैसे तटीय जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। कोलकाता, हावड़ा, नादिया और पूर्बा मेदिनीपुर जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है, जहां 80 से 90 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की आशंका है।
-मछुआरों को 27 मई की सुबह तक उत्तरी बंगाल की खाड़ी में समुद्र में न जाने की सलाह दी गई है। 
-कोलकाता हवाईअड्डे के अधिकारियों ने चक्रवात रेमल के संभावित प्रभाव को देखते हुए रविवार दोपहर से 21 घंटे के लिए उड़ान संचालन निलंबित करने का फैसला किया है।

07:44 AM, 26th May
राजकोट गेम झोन में आग, 27 की मौत
webdunia
गुजरात के राजकोट शहर में शनिवार शाम एक ‘गेम जोन’ में भीषण आग लगने से चार बच्चों समेत कम से कम 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई। गेम जोन के मालिक और प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लिया गया और पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले जाया गया। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने मामले की जांच के लिए विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया है।


07:43 AM, 26th May
चाइल्ड अस्पताल में आग, 6 बच्चों की मौत
दिल्ली के विवेक विहार इलाके में एक चाइल्ड अस्पताल में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 6 बच्चों की मौत हो गई जबकि 7 घायल हैं। 12 बच्चों का रेसक्यू किया गया।


