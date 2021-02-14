पुलवामा हमले की दूसरी बरसी, अमित शाह बोले- भारत कभी नहीं भूलेगा शहीदों का बलिदान

I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2021
India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.
पुलवामा जिले में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक आतंकवादी ने विस्फोटकों से लदे वाहन से सीआरपीएफ जवानों की बस को टक्कर मार दी थी। इस आंतकी हमले में 42 सीआरपीएफ जवान शहीद हुए थे।
I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2021
India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack.