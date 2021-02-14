Select Your Language

पुलवामा हमले की दूसरी बरसी, अमित शाह बोले- भारत कभी नहीं भूलेगा शहीदों का बलिदान

रविवार, 14 फ़रवरी 2021 (10:16 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पुलवामा हमले की दूसरी बरसी पर रविवार को गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत कई दिग्गजों ने पुलवामा के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
 
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने 2019 में पुलवामा हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सीआरपीएफ के जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। गृह मंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘भारत उनके असाधारण साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूलेगा।‘

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ ने भी ट्वीट कर पुलवामा के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत उनके असाधारण साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान को कभी नहीं भूलेगा। हम इस हमले में प्रभावित हुए परिवारों के साथ खड़े रहेंगे। 
पुलवामा जिले में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक आतंकवादी ने विस्फोटकों से लदे वाहन से सीआरपीएफ जवानों की बस को टक्कर मार दी थी। इस आंतकी हमले में 42 सीआरपीएफ जवान शहीद हुए थे। 

भारत ने महज 12 दिनों के अंदर इस हमले का बदला लेते हुए पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट स्थित जैश के आतंकी कैंपों को तबाह कर दिया था।

