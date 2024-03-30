#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Security heightened outside the residence of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Gazipur, ahead of his last rites.



Samajwadi Party MLA and nephew of Mukhtar Ansari, Mohammad Suhaib Ansari, says, "Preparations are being done for the last rites.… pic.twitter.com/SQskWIqHSE