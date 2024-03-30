Select Your Language

Live : कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द ए खाक होगा मुख्‍तार अंसारी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 30 मार्च 2024 (07:47 IST)
Live Updates 30 march : मुख्तार अंसारी को आज सुबह 10 बजे गाजीपुर के कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द ए खाक किया जाएगा। 28 मार्च को बांदा जेल में कार्डियक अरेस्ट के बाद अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान हुुई थी मौत। पल-पल की जानकारी...


07:55 AM, 30th Mar
गाजीपुर में पुलिस ने किए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम। अंसारी के आवास के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात।
सुबह 10 बजे कालीबाग कब्रिस्तान अंसारी को सुपुर्दे खाक किया जाएगा।

07:54 AM, 30th Mar
बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में चिकित्सकों के एक समूह द्वारा पोस्टमॉर्टम किए जाने के बाद मुख्तार अंसारी का शव को गाजीपुर जिले के मोहम्मदाबाद युसुफपुर लाया। 26 वाहनों के काफिले में अंसारी का शव देर रात उसके पैतृक निवास पहुंचा। 

