#WATCH | Prayagraj | Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada take holy dip as the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 begins at Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of #makarsankranti2025 pic.twitter.com/0sv5KeYcgw— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025
#WATCH | Prayagraj | #MahaKumbh2025 which began with a record gathering of over 1.5 cr devotees on the first day, is today witnessing its first Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrating the Sun's entrance into the… pic.twitter.com/Vil2WzYWZJ