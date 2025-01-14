Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहला शाही स्नान, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें LIVE: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहला शाही स्नान, उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 14 जनवरी 2025 (07:45 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में पहले शाही स्नान के अवसर पर मंगलवार को आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। अखाड़े क्रम से स्थान कर रहे हैं। सभी अखाड़ों को अमृत स्नान के लिए 40-40 मिनट का समय दिया गया है। आज महाकुंभ में करोड़ों लोगों के स्नान करने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी... 

-एक एक कर 13 अखाड़े कर रहे हैं महाकुंभ में अमृत स्नान।
-संगम पर डुबकी के लिए कड़ाके की ठंड की चिंता किए बिना देश के कोने-कोने से लाखों श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं। 
-महानिर्वाणी अखाड़े से जुड़े संतों ने किया शाही स्नान। 

-निरंजनी एवं आनंद अखाड़ा के संत अमृत स्नान के लिए त्रिवेणी संगम पर पहुंचे।
-अटल अखाड़े से जुड़े साधू संतों ने भी किया शाही स्नान। 

निरंजनी एवं आनंद अखाड़ा के संत कर रहे हैं अमृत स्नान। शाही स्नान के लिए जूना अखाड़ा तैयार। कुछ ही देर में संगम स्थल पर पहुंचेंगे जूना अखाड़े के संत। आव्हान अखाड़ा और अग्नि अखाड़ा भी सुबह 8 बजे अमृत स्नान के लिए संगम स्थल पहुंचेगा।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बिना छात्रों के ही चल रहे हैं पश्चिम बंगाल के हजारों स्कूल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
मकर संक्रांति
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो