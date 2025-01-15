Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






केजरीवाल कुछ ही देर में भरेंगे नामांकन, ED भी कसेगी AAP नेता पर शिकंजा

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Arvind Kejriwal

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 15 जनवरी 2025 (10:29 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: अरविंद केजरीवाल आज नई दिल्ली विधानसभा सीट से नामांकन भरेंगे। नामांकन के पहले गृह मंत्रालय ने आबकारी मामले में ईडी को दी केजरीवाल पर मुकदमा चलाने की इजाजत। पल पल की जानकारी...


10:32 AM, 15th Jan
घने कोहरे के कारण दृश्यता कम होने से बुधवार सुबह दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर 100 से अधिक उड़ानों के परिचालन में देरी हुई। इंडिगो ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, दिल्ली में कम दृश्यता और कोहरे के कारण कुछ देरी हो सकती है। हम मौसम पर करीब से नजर रख रहे हैं और आपको सुरक्षित एवं सुचारू रूप से आपके गंतव्य तक पहुंचाने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

10:24 AM, 15th Jan
अरविंद केजरीवाल आज नई दिल्ली विधानसभा सीट से कुछ ही देर में नामांकन भरेंगे। नामांकन के पहले प्रभु का आशीर्वाद लेने बाल्मीकि मंदिर और हनुमान मंदिर जाएंगे।  

09:42 AM, 15th Jan
दिल्ली पुलिस ने आप नेताओं के खिलाफ दर्ज की 4 FIR, भाजपा नेताओं की छवि खराब करने का आरोप। राघव चड्ढा ने कहा कि सिर्फ आप नेताओं के खिलाफ हो रही है एफआईआर। पैसे बांटने वालों के खिलाफ भी दर्ज को प्रकरण।

08:19 AM, 15th Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज महाराष्ट्र दौरे पर हैं। वे यहां तीन युद्धपोत, आईएनएस सूरत, आईएनएस नीलगिरि और आईएनएस वाघशीर देश को समर्पित करेंगे।
-चुनाव के दौरान केजरीवाल समेत कई नेताओं पर हमले का खतरा, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के इनपुट के आधार पर अलर्ट, पुलिस ने जनसभा में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई।
-बदला कांग्रेस के दफ्तर का पता। 24 अकबर रोड नहीं 9, कोटला रोड स्थित इंदिरा भवन होगा नया ठिकाना। कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी सुबह 10 बजे नए भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगी।

08:19 AM, 15th Jan
चुनाव के दौरान केजरीवाल समेत कई नेताओं पर हमले का खतरा, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के इनपुट के आधार पर अलर्ट, पुलिस ने जनसभा में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई।

08:18 AM, 15th Jan
महाभियोग का सामना कर रहे दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्‍ट्रपति यून सुक योल गिरफ्तार। गिरफ्तारी के बाद राष्ट्रपति ने एक वीडियो संदेश जारी कर कहा है कि उनके विरुद्ध जांच अवैध है। यून सुक-योल ने पिछले साल 3 दिसंबर को मार्शल लॉ लगाने का एलान किया था, लेकिन विरोध होने पर उन्होंने इसको कुछ घंटों बाद वापस ले लिया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

इजराइल के हवाई हमले में गाजा पट्टी में 11 लोगों की मौत, मृतकों में 2 महिलाएं और 4 बच्चे

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
मकर संक्रांति
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो