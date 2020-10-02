Hanuman Chalisa

उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ के पास हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, दर्दनाक हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 15 जून 2025 (07:35 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ के पास एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रेश हो गया। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। पल पल की जानकारी...
 

08:41 AM, 15th Jun
उत्तराखंड के मुख्‍यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। एसडीआरएफ, स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं अन्य रेस्क्यू दल राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हैं। बाबा केदार से सभी यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।

08:40 AM, 15th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी साइप्रस के लिए रवाना हुए। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 15-16 जून को साइप्रस की आधिकारिक यात्रा पर रहेंगे। वे 16-17 जून को कनाडा में जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेंगे और इसके बाद क्रोएशिया का भी दौरा करेंगे।

07:46 AM, 15th Jun
केदारनाथ के पास गौरीकुंड सोनप्रयाग के जंगल में आर्यन एविएशन का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

07:44 AM, 15th Jun
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के कई इलाकों में तेज हवा के साथ बारिश हुई। भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि दिल्ली और NCR में गरज और बिजली के साथ मध्यम से तीव्र बारिश, 80-100 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल रही हैं। घर के अंदर रहें और जब तक आवश्यक न हो यात्रा करने से बचें।

07:38 AM, 15th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 15 से 19 जून तक विदेश यात्रा पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान वह साइप्रस, कनाडा व क्रोएशिया जाएंगे। कनाडा में वह जी-7 शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होंगे। वे पीएम मार्क कार्नी के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक भी करेंगे। 

