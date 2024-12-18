Select Your Language

नाइजीरिया में मेले में मची भगदड़, कई बच्चों की मौत की खबर

नाइजीरिया में मेले में मची भगदड़, कई बच्चों की मौत की खबर

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 18 दिसंबर 2024 (19:00 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: बाबा साहब आंबेडकर पर अमित शाह के बयान पर बवाल संसद के दोनों सदनों में विपक्ष सांसदों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 2 बजे तक स्थगित। पल पल की जानकारी... 


10:15 PM, 18th Dec
webdunia
दक्षिण-पश्चिमी नाइजीरिया में बुधवार को एक स्कूल द्वारा आयोजित हॉलिडे फेयर के दौरान मची भगदड़ में कई बच्चों की मौत हो गई। एपी ने ओयो राज्य के गवर्नर के हवाले से यह रिपोर्ट दी कि दक्षिण-पश्चिमी नाइजीरिया में छुट्टियों में आयोजित एक मेले में भगदड़ मचने से कई बच्चे मारे गए। ओयो राज्य के गवर्नर सेई मकिंडे ने बताया कि भगदड़ ओयो राज्य के इस्लामिक हाई स्कूल बसोरुन में हुई और आगे और मौतें न हों, इसके लिए सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात किया गया है। गवर्नर ने कहा कि हम उन माता-पिता के साथ सहानुभूति रखते हैं, जिनकी खुशी इन मौतों के कारण अचानक शोक में बदल गई है। 


08:50 PM, 18th Dec
webdunia
बीजेपी ने दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए बनाई कोर कमेटी। 

07:03 PM, 18th Dec
webdunia
 मुंबई में नाव पलटने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत। नाव में 85 लोग सवार थे। 79 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। 5 लोग अब भी लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक एलिफेंटा गुफाओं के पास हुआ हादसा।


04:40 PM, 18th Dec
webdunia
राजस्थान के बीकानेर में महाजन फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में बुधवार को प्रशिक्षण अभ्यास के दौरान टैंक में गोला-बारूद लोड करते समय हादसा होने से सेना के दो जवानों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य घायल हो गया। रक्षा प्रवक्ता लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल अमिताभ शर्मा ने बताया कि जब सैनिक टैंक में गोला-बारूद लोड कर रहे थे, तो चार्जर में विस्फोट हो गया। उन्होंने कहा, "घटना में दो जवानों की मौत हो गई और एक अन्य घायल हो गया।" शर्मा के अनुसार, विस्फोट की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।
 
लूणकरणसर (बीकानेर) के वृत्ताधिकारी नरेंद्र कुमार पूनिया ने बताया, "तीन जवान टैंक के साथ अभ्यास कर रहे थे। इस दौरान, चार्जर में विस्फोट से दो जवान-आशुतोष मिश्रा और जितेंद्र की मौत हो गई। वहीं, घायल जवान को हेलीकॉप्टर से चंडीगढ़ ले जाया गया है।"

पूनिया के मुताबिक, जवानों के पार्थिव शरीर को सूरतगढ़ सैन्य स्टेशन ले जाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आशुतोष मिश्रा उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया के रहने वाले थे, जबकि जितेंद्र राजस्थान के दौसा जिले के निवासी थे। महाजन फायरिंग रेंज में चार दिनों के भीतर यह दूसरा बड़ा हादसा है। इससे पहले, रविवार को गनर चंद्र प्रकाश पटेल की एक हादसे में मौत हो गई थी।

04:37 PM, 18th Dec
आंबेडकर वाले बयान को लेकर TMC का भड़का गुस्सा, अमित शाह के खिलाफ दिया विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस
webdunia
राज्यसभा में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता डेरेक ओ ब्रायन ने बी आर आंबेडकर के संबंध में की गई टिप्पणी को लेकर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के खिलाफ बुधवार को विशेषाधिकार हनन का नोटिस दिया। एक सूत्र ने यह जानकारी दी। सूत्र के अनुसार, यह नोटिस राज्यसभा की प्रक्रिया एवं कार्य संचालन नियमावली के नियम 187 के तहत दाखिल किया गया है।
 
नोटिस में गृह मंत्री द्वारा मंगलवार को उच्च सदन में ‘भारत के संविधान की 75 साल की गौरवशाली यात्रा’ पर दो दिवसीय चर्चा का जवाब देते हुए दिए गए बयान का भी हवाला दिया गया है। शाह ने विपक्ष पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा था, ‘‘अभी एक फैशन हो गया है - आंबेडकर, आंबेडकर, आंबेडकर, आंबेडकर, आंबेडकर, आंबेडकर। इतना नाम अगर भगवान का लेते तो सात जन्मों तक स्वर्ग मिल जाता।’’

03:37 PM, 18th Dec
दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वी.के. सक्सेना ने मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी को पत्र लिखकर विधानसभा में कैग रिपोर्ट पेश करने में जानबूझकर की गई चूक को लेकर आप सरकार की आलोचना की है और उन्हें ऐसा करने के लिए 19 या 20 दिसंबर को सदन का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की सलाह दी है। मंगलवार को लिखे अपने पत्र में सक्सेना ने आरोप लगाया कि पिछले दो वर्षों में 14 रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने में निर्वाचित सरकार की ओर से जानबूझकर चूक की गई है।

01:09 PM, 18th Dec
webdunia

कांग्रेस अपने  पाप नहीं धो सकती : अंबेडकर के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की पोस्ट। अंबेडकर की विरासत मिटाने की चाल। कहा- कांग्रेस के झूठ उसके कुकर्मों को छिपा नहीं सकते। अंबेडकर का अपमान छिपा नहीं सकती कांग्रेस। एक वंश के नेतृत्व वाली पार्टी ने यह कोशिश की। कांग्रेस झूठ से अपने पाप नहीं धो सकती। 



12:22 PM, 18th Dec
सरकार ने जेपीसी के लिए नाम मांगे : वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन पर जेपीसी बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू। संसदीय कार्य मंत्री किरण रिजीजू ने सभी दलों से समिति के लिए मांगे नाम।

11:19 AM, 18th Dec
-बाबा साहब आंबेडकर पर अमित शाह के बयान पर बवाल। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 2 बजे तक स्थगित। 
-विपक्षी सांसदों ने आंबेडकर के फोटो के साथ सदन के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस प्रमुख मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, प्रियंका गांधी समेत कई दिग्गज शामिल। 
-भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच गाबा में खेला जा रहा तीसरा टेस्ट मैच बारिश की वजह से ड्रा हुआ। 5 मैचों की सीरीज में दोनों टीम अब 1-1 की बराबरी पर है। 
-आर अश्विन ने गाबा टेस्ट के बाद किया अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय क्रिकेट करियर से संन्यास का ऐलान। अश्विन ने 106 टेस्ट मैचों में 537 विकेट हासिल किए। उन्होंने अपने टेस्‍ट करियर में 6 शतक भी लगाए। उन्होंने अपने वनडे करियर में 116 मैच खेलकर 156 विकेट हासिल किए। 

10:29 AM, 18th Dec
भारत को वर्षाबाधित तीसरे टेस्ट के आखिरी दिन बुधवार को आस्ट्रेलिया ने जीत के लिए 275 रन का मुश्किल लक्ष्य दिया जिसके जवाब में भारत ने चाय तक बिना किसी नुकसान के आठ रन बना लिए थे। यशस्वी जायसवाल और केएल राहुल चार चार रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे जब खराब रोशनी और बारिश के कारण चाय ब्रेक जल्दी लेना पड़ा। आस्ट्रेलिया ने इससे पहले सात विकेट पर 89 रन बनाकर दूसरी पारी घोषित करने का साहसिक फैसला लिया।

09:11 AM, 18th Dec
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल ने चीन के विदेश मंत्री वांग यी के साथ बातचीत की। भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व कर रहे डोभाल पांच साल के अंतराल के बाद हो रही विशेष प्रतिनिधियों की 23वें दौर की वार्ता में हिस्सा लेने के लिए मंगलवार को यहां पहुंचे। पिछली बैठक 2019 में दिल्ली में हुई थी।
 
इस दौरान पूर्वी लद्दाख से सैनिकों की वापसी और गश्त को लेकर दोनों देशों के बीच 21 अक्टूबर को हुए समझौते के बाद द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को बहाल करने के लिए कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा होने की उम्मीद है।

08:36 AM, 18th Dec
बिजली कड़कने और बारिश के कारण भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया के बीच तीसरे क्रिकेट टेस्ट के पांचवें दिन बुधवार को पहले सत्र में 24 गेंदें ही डाली जा सकी जिससे मैच ड्रॉ की ओर मुड़ता दिख रहा है। गाबा पर भारत की पहली पारी 260 रन पर खत्म होने के साथ ही खराब मौसम की चेतावनी डिजिटल स्कोरबोर्ड पर दिखाई गई। आस्ट्रेलिया के पास 185 रन की बढत है।

08:33 AM, 18th Dec
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस शेखर यादव ने चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया संजीव खन्‍ना की अध्‍यक्षता वाले कॉलेजियम से मिलकर अपने विवादित बयान पर सफाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाषण का पूरा संदर्भ नहीं समझा गया। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार, सीजेआई ने बयान पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि उन्हें संभलकर बयान देने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि जज का कोई भी बयान व्यक्तिगत नहीं होता।

