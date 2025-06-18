Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






तेज हुई इजराइल ईरान जंग, व्हाइट हाउस में ट्रंप के साथ लंच करेंगे मुनीर

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें israel iran war

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 18 जून 2025 (08:27 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच छठे दिन जंग और तेज होती नजर आ रही है। दोनों ही देश एक दूसरे पर मिसाइल हमले कर रहे हैं। इधर पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख मुनीर आज अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ व्हाइट हाउस में लंच करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:32 AM, 18th Jun
-ईरान के सुप्रीम लीडर अयातुल्लाह खामेनेई ने किया जंग का एलान, इजराइल पर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइली सेना ने भी किया पलटवार। अब सभी की नजरें इस बात पर टिकी हुई है कि क्या अमेरिका ईरान और इजराइल के बीच चल रहे युद्ध में शामिल होगा।
-ट्रंप आज पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख मुनीर से व्हाइट हाउस में लंच पर मुलाकात करेंगे।

08:30 AM, 18th Jun
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कनाडा के कनैनिस्किस में जी-7 शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर कनाडा, दक्षिण कोरिया, मैक्सिको, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, ब्राजील और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेताओं से मुलाकात की।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने G7 समिट में कहा कि आतंकवाद मानवता का दुश्मन है। यह उन सभी देशों के खिलाफ है जो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों को बनाए रखते हैं। अगर कोई देश आतंकवाद का समर्थन करता है, तो उसे इसकी कीमत चुकानी होगी। पहलगाम हमला पूरी मानवता पर हमला था।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

G7 समिट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आतंकवाद मानवता का दुश्मन

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो