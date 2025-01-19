#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Mumbai: DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam says, "On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered… pic.twitter.com/8ycVV3CLxI