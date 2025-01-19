Select Your Language

खो-खो का वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बना भारत, महिला-पुरुष दोनों टीमों ने नेपाल को फाइनल में हराकर जीता खिताब

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 19 जनवरी 2025 (23:50 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भारत खो खो की पहली वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम बन गई है। नई दिल्ली में रविवार 19 जनवरी को खेले गए फाइनल में भारतीय महिला टीम ने एकतरफा अंदाज में नेपाल को 38 पॉइंट्स के बड़े अंतर से आसानी से हरा दिया। पुरुष टीम ने भी नेपाल को फाइनल में हराकर खिताब जीता। पल-पल की जानकारी...


08:13 PM, 19th Jan
भारत खो खो की पहली वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम बन गई है। नई दिल्ली में रविवार 19 जनवरी को खेले गए फाइनल में भारतीय महिला टीम ने एकतरफा अंदाज में नेपाल को 38 पॉइंट्स के बड़े अंतर से आसानी से हरा दिया और खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। टूर्नामेंट के पहले मैच से ही लगातार दबदबे के साथ हर मुकाबला जीत रही भारतीय महिला टीम ने फाइनल में भी यही अंदाज जारी रखा और नेपाल को 78-40 की स्कोरलाइन के साथ हराकर चैंपियनशिप पर कब्जा किया। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने यहां इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम में गति, रणनीति और कौशल का शानदार नमूना पेश करते हुए मैच की शुरुआत से अंत तक अपना दबदबा बनाये रखा।

पुरुष टीम भी बनी चैंपियन : भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने रविवार को यहां पहले खो-खो विश्व कप के फाइनल में नेपाल पर 54-36 की शानदार जीत दर्ज करके खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। कप्तान प्रतीक वाईकर और टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले रामजी कश्यप ने एक बार फिर कमाल का खेल दिखाया।
 
नेपाल ने इससे पहले प्रतियोगिता के शुरुआत मैच में भारत को कड़ी टक्कर दी थी लेकिन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने फाइनल में पहले टर्न से नेपाल पर दबाव बना लिया। भारत ने इससे पहले ग्रुप चरण में नेपाल के अलावा ब्राजील, पेरू और भूटान को हराने के बाद क्वार्टर फाइनल में बांग्लादेश और सेमीफाइनल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मात दी थी।

04:26 PM, 19th Jan
प्रयागराज महाकुंभ सेक्टर 19 में आग लग गई है। दमकल की कई गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हुई हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की जनहानि की कोई खबर नहीं है। 
आग को बुझाने का काम युद्ध स्तर पर किया जा रहा है। 

02:13 PM, 19th Jan
मुंबई पुलिस ने सैफ अली खान के हमलावर को कोर्ट में पेश किया। मांगी 14 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड। अदालत ने आरोपी को 5 दिन की कस्टडी पर पुलिस को सौंप दिया।   

12:15 PM, 19th Jan
इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने रविवार को कहा कि जब तक हमास द्वारा रिहा किए जाने वाले बंधकों की सूची नहीं मिल जाती, तब तक गाजा में संघर्ष विराम प्रभावी नहीं होगा। स्थानीय समयानुसार सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे संघर्ष विराम प्रभावी होने से ठीक एक घंटे पहले उन्होंने एक बयान में चेतावनी दोहराई। वहीं हमास ने नाम सौंपने में देरी को लेकर तकनीकी कारण बताया है। उसने एक बयान में कहा कि वह पिछले सप्ताह घोषित किए गए संघर्ष विराम समझौते के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।

11:36 AM, 19th Jan
-प्रयागराज में महाकुंभ का श्रीगणेश हो चुका है। चिरस्मरणीय जनसैलाब, अकल्पनीय दृश्य और समता-समरसता का असाधारण संगम.. इस बार कुंभ में कई दिव्य योग भी बन रहे हैं। कुंभ का ये उत्सव विविधता में एकता का उत्सव मनाता है। संगम की रेती पर पूरे भारत के, पूरे विश्व के लोग जुटते हैं। हजारों वर्षों से चली आ रही इस परंपरा में कहीं भी कोई भेदभाव नहीं, जातिवाद नहीं। ‘कुंभ’, ‘पुष्करम’ और ‘गंगा सागर मेला’ - हमारे ये पर्व, हमारे सामाजिक मेल-जोल को, सद्भाव को, एकता को बढ़ाने वाले पर्व हैं। ये पर्व भारत के लोगों को भारत की परंपराओं से जोड़ते हैं।
-कुछ दिन पहले ही StartUp इंडिया के 9 साल पूरे हुए हैं। हमारे देश में जितने StartUps 9 साल में बने हैं उनमें से आधे से ज्यादा Tier 2 और Tier 3 शहरों से हैं, और जब यह सुनते हैं तो हर हिन्दुस्तानी का दिल खुश हो जाता है, यानि हमारा StartUp Culture बड़े शहरों तक ही सीमित नहीं है।
-असम में एक जगह है 'नौगांव'। 'नौगांव' हमारे देश की महान विभूति श्रीमंत शंकरदेव जी का जन्म स्थान भी है। ये जगह बहुत ही सुंदर है। यहां हाथियों का भी एक बड़ा ठिकाना है। इस क्षेत्र में कई घटनाएं देखी जा रही थी, जहां हाथियों के झुंड फसलों को बर्बाद कर देते थे, किसान परेशान रहते थे, जिससे आस-पास के करीब 100 गांवों के लोग, बहुत परेशान थे, लेकिन गांव वाले, हाथियों की भी मजबूरी समझते थे।
-गांव वालों ने इसका समाधान निकालने की सोची। गावं वालों की एक टीम बनी, जिसका नाम था 'हाथी बंधु'। हाथी बंधुओं ने सूझ-बूझ दिखाते हुए करीब 800 बीघा बंजर भूमि पर एक अनूठी कोशिश की। यहां गांववालों ने आपस में मिल-जुल कर Napier grass लगाई। इस घास को हाथी बहुत पसंद करते हैं। इसका असर ये हुआ कि हाथियों ने खेतों की ओर जाना कम कर दिया।
 

11:20 AM, 19th Jan
पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात में कहा... 
-25 जनवरी को नेशनल वोटर्स डे है। ये दिन इसलिए अहम है, क्योंकि इस दिन 'भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग' की स्थापना हुई थी। हमारे संविधान निर्माताओं ने संविधान में हमारे चुनाव आयोग को, लोकतंत्र में लोगों की भागीदारी को, बहुत बड़ा स्थान दिया है।
-इस बार का 'गणतंत्र दिवस' बहुत विशेष है। ये भारतीय गणतंत्र की 75वीं वर्षगांठ है। इस वर्ष संविधान लागू होने के 75 साल हो रहे हैं। मैं संविधान सभा के उन सभी महान व्यक्तित्वों को नमन करता हूं, जिन्होंने हमें हमारा पवित्र संविधान दिया।
-आज 2025 की पहली मन की बात हो रही है। आप लोगों ने एक बात नोटिस की होगी कि हर बार मन की बात महीने की आखिरी रविवार को होती है, लेकिन इस बार हम एक सप्ताह पहले चौथे रविवार के बजाय तीसरे रविवार को ही मिल रहे हैं, क्योंकि अगले सप्ताह रविवार के दिन ही गणतंत्र दिवस है, मैं सभी देशवासियों को इसकी बधाई देता हूं।

10:38 AM, 19th Jan
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस विश्व आर्थिक मंच (डब्ल्यूईएफ) में भाग लेने के लिए स्विट्जरलैंड के दावोस रवाना हो गए हैं। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री डेटा सेंटर, ऑटोमोबाइल, सेमीकंडक्टर, इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, इस्पात, खाद्य प्रसंस्करण, कपड़ा, फार्मा, बुनियादी ढांचा और अन्य क्षेत्रों के लिए समझौता ज्ञापन (एमओयू) पर हस्ताक्षर कर सकते हैं।

09:17 AM, 19th Jan
मुंबई पुलिस ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा कि पुलिस ने सैफ अली खान पर हमले के मामले में मोहम्मद शरीफुल इस्लाम सज्जाद नाम के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। उसके बांग्लादेशी होने का शक। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी 5 से 6 माह पहले मुंबई आया था। वह हाउसकीपिंग का काम करता है और पहली बार चोरी के इरादे से सैफ अली खान के घर में घुसा था।  

08:21 AM, 19th Jan
-दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक येओल को रविवार तड़के औपचारिक रूप से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। यून सुक येओल देश में महाभियोग का सामना कर रहे हैं। यून सुक येओल को कुछ दिन पहले सियोल में राष्ट्रपति निवास से हिरासत में लिया गया था।
-इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने कहा कि उनका देश हमास के साथ युद्ध विराम को अस्थायी मान रहा है और यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो लड़ाई जारी रखने का अधिकार रखता है।

07:33 AM, 19th Jan
मुंबई पुलिस ने सैफ अली खान पर हमला करने के आरोपी को ठाणे से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी अपने 4 अलग अलग नाम बत रहा है। उसे आज अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।  पुलिस ने अभिनेता पर चाकू से हमले में इस्तेमाल किए गए चाकू का एक हिस्सा उनके बांद्रा स्थित घर से बरामद कर लिया है। चाकू का एक हिस्सा डॉक्टरों ने सैफ के शरीर से ऑपरेशन कर निकाला था।

07:31 AM, 19th Jan
-पीएम मोदी 2025 में पहली बार आज मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस की वजह से 1 हफ्ते पहले हो रहा है कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण। -दिल्ली में कोहरे की वजह से 41 ट्रेनें समय से देरी से चल रही है।
-दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर गणतंत्र दिवस सप्ताह के मद्देनजर 26 जनवरी तक अगले आठ दिनों के लिए पूर्वाह्न 10 बजकर 20 मिनट से दोपहर 12 बजकर 45 मिनट के बीच कोई भी उड़ान आगमन या प्रस्थान नहीं करेगी। इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा (आईजीआईए) देश का सबसे व्यस्त हवाई अड्डा है यहां से प्रतिदिन लगभग 1,300 उड़ानों का आवागमन होता है।

