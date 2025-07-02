Festival Posters

अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए यात्रियों का पहला जत्था रवाना

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 2 जुलाई 2025 (07:39 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने आज श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए तीर्थयात्रियों के पहले जत्थे को रवाना करने से पहले जम्मू आधार शिविर यात्री निवास में पूजा-अर्चना की। अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए तीर्थयात्रियों का पहला जत्था रवाना हुआ। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:55 AM, 2nd Jul
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी घाना, त्रिनिदाद और टोबैगो, अर्जेंटीना, ब्राजील और नामीबिया सहित पांच देशों की यात्रा पर रवाना हुए। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ब्राजील में ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में भी भाग लेंगे।
 

07:46 AM, 2nd Jul
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने आज से शुरू हो रही श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए तीर्थयात्रियों के पहले जत्थे को झंडी दिखाई। श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाए 'हर हर महादेव' और 'बम बम भोले' के नारे।

07:46 AM, 2nd Jul
-भारत के साथ व्यापार समझौते पर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का बड़ा बयान, बहुत कम टैरिफ पर समझौता कर लेंगे
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज से 8 दिनों की विदेश यात्रा पर जा रहे हैं। घाना, नामिबिया, ब्राजील, अर्जेंटीना समेत 5 देशों का दौरा करेंगे। 

