Live: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बाद पीएम मोदी आज पहली बार करेंगे मन की बात

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 25 मई 2025 (08:14 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। कार्यक्रम में वे ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, पाकिस्तान के झूठ पर बात कर सकते हैं। पल पल की जानकारी...

10:08 AM, 25th May
चुनाव आयोग ने रविवार को एक अधिसूचना जारी कर गुजरात, केरल, पंजाब और पश्चिम बंगाल की 5 सीटों पर उपचुनाव की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया। यहां 19 जून को मतदान होगा और मतगणना के बाद चुनाव परिणामों की घोषणा 23 जून को की जाएगी। 

10:06 AM, 25th May
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में रातभर भारी बारिश और आंधी के कारण देश के सबसे बड़े इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय (आईजीआई) हवाई अड्डे पर 17 अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ानों समेत 49 विमानों के मार्ग में परिवर्तन करना पड़ा। 

08:18 AM, 25th May
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बाद आज पहली बार मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। यह मन की बात कार्यक्रम का 122वां एपिसोड है।
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी आज भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्‍यमंत्रियों और उपमुख्‍यमंत्रियों की बैठक लेंगे। इसमें भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथसिंह भी शामिल होंगे।
-केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने महाराष्ट्र के तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर रहेंगे, जिसमें वे नागपुर, नांदेड़ और मुंबई में कई कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे।
-उत्तराखंड के पवित्र धाम हेमकुंड साहिब के कपाट रविवार को श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे।

08:17 AM, 25th May
लालू प्रसाद यादव के बड़े बेटे और बिहार के पूर्व मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव ने रिलेशनशिप वाली पोस्ट हटाते हुए दावा किया कि उनका फेसबुक पेज हैक कर लिया गया था। उन्होंने यह दावा सोशल मीडिया मंच पर एक पोस्ट वायरल होने के कुछ घंटों बाद किया गया जिसमें कहा गया था कि वह एक युवती के साथ रिश्ते में हैं। ALSO READ: तेज प्रताप यादव ने हटाई रिलेशनशिप वाली पोस्ट, कहा हैक हुआ था फेसबुक अकाउंट

Weather Update : दिल्ली में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश, IMD ने इन राज्यों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट

