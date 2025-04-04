नवरात्र में कर रहे हैं वैष्णो देवी जाने की प्लानिंग
LIVE : फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का निधन, 87 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (07:27 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और फिल्म निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का मुंबई के कोकिला बेन अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:24 AM, 4th Apr
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी लिजेंडरी एक्टर और फिल्म निर्माता मनोज कुमार के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। 
फिल्म निर्माता अशोक पंडित ने कहा कि सुबह 3:30 बजे उनका देहांत हो गया है। हम सब बहुत दुख में हैं। आज फिल्म जगत को बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। आज उनकी फिल्में नए लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हैं। उनका अंतिम संस्कार कल 12 बजे किया जाएगा। आज उनका पार्थिव शरीर अस्पताल में ही रखा जाएगा।

07:32 AM, 4th Apr
webdunia
मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज कुमार ने 87 वर्ष की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। देशभक्ति फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर मनोज कुमार को भारत कुमार के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। मनोज कुमार ने उपकार, क्रांति, पूरब और पश्चिम, रोटी, कपड़ा और मकान जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया था। 

07:31 AM, 4th Apr
लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी पास हुआ वक्फ संशोधन बिल। राष्‍ट्रप‍ति की मंजूरी के बाद बनेगा कानून। 

