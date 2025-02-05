Select Your Language

दिल्ली में मतदान का उत्साह, राहुल गांधी से एस जयशंकर तक दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2025 (08:42 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज सुबह मतदान जारी है। सत्तारूढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की नजर तीसरे कार्यकाल पर है, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) और कांग्रेस दिल्ली में फिर से उभरने की उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं। दिल्ली में 1.56 करोड़ से अधिक मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


09:14 AM, 5th Feb
-एलजी वीके सक्सेना किया मतदान। 
-आतिशी ने मतदान से पहले कालकाजी में मंदिर में दर्शन किए। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के लोग काम और सच्चाई को वोट देंगे। 
-रमेश बिधूड़ी ने आतिशी पर लगाए गुंडागर्दी करने के आरोप।

08:39 AM, 5th Feb
-विदेशमंत्री एस जयशंकर ने किया मतदान। 
-भाजपा सांसद बांससुरी स्वराज ने भी डाला वोट। 
-लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी डाला वोट। 


08:01 AM, 5th Feb
उत्तर प्रदेश के मिल्कीपुर में विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी। यहां 3.70 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। उपचुनाव में भाजपा के चंद्रभानु पासवान व सपा के अजीत प्रसाद समेत 10 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

07:43 AM, 5th Feb
-सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा, पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग क्यों की। लोगों को वोट डालने से रोका जा रहा है। आप 10 साल से ये बदमाशियां झेल रही है।
-सेना प्रमुख जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान किया।
-डिप्टी NSA पंकज कुमार सिंह ने भी मतदान किया।
-मालवीय नगर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सतीश उपाध्याय ने मतदान करने से पहले ग्रीन पार्क स्थित मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।

07:34 AM, 5th Feb
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता संदीप दीक्षित ने भी डाला वोट। नई दिल्ली सीट पर अरविंद केजरीवाल के सामने चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं संदीप दीक्षित। 

07:32 AM, 5th Feb
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने वोटर्स से की मतदान की अपील।

07:32 AM, 5th Feb
-दिल्ली में सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान। 
-दिल्ली भाजपा अध्‍यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा, अलका लांबा ने किया मतदान। 
-अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसौदिया, आतिशी, रमेश बिधूड़ी, प्रवेश वर्मा, संदीप दीक्षित, अलका लांबा समेत कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर। 

