Air India की महिला पायलट की टीम ने रचा इतिहास, सबसे लंबे हवाई मार्ग पर भरी उड़ान

webdunia
सोमवार, 11 जनवरी 2021 (10:56 IST)
बेंगलुरु। एयर इंडिया (Air India) की महिला पायलटों की एक टीम ने दुनिया के सबसे लंबे हवाई मार्ग उत्तरी ध्रुव (नॉर्थ पोल) पर उड़ान भरने का कीर्तिमान रच दिया है। अमेरिका के सैन फ्रांसिस्को शहर से उड़ान भरने के बाद यह टीम नॉर्थ पोल से होते हुए बेंगलुरु पहुंच गई है। इस दौरान करीब 16,000 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय की गई। लोकेशन की जानकारी खुद एयर इंडिया अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से समय-समय पर दे रहा था।
एयर इंडिया के सूत्रों के मुताबिक उड़ान संख्या एआई-176 शनिवार को सैन फ्रांसिस्को से रात 8.30 बजे (स्थानीय समयानुसार) रवाना हुई थी। केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने ट्वीट किया कि कॉकपिट में पेशेवर, योग्य और आत्मविश्वासी महिला चालक सदस्यों ने एयर इंडिया के विमान से सैन फ्रांसिस्को से बेंगलुरु के लिए उड़ान भरी है और वे उत्तरी ध्रुव से गुजरेंगी। हमारी नारी शक्ति ने एक ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि हासिल की है।
 
कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल इस ऐतिहासिक उड़ान का नेतृत्व कर रही थीं। को-पायलट के तौर पर जोया के साथ कैप्टन पापागरी तनमई, कैप्टन शिवानी और कैप्टन आकांक्षा सोनवरे थीं। एयर इंडिया ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'वेलकम होम, हमें आप सभी (महिला पायलटों) पर गर्व है। हम AI176 के पैसेंजर्स को भी बधाई देते हैं, जो इस ऐतिहासिक सफर का हिस्सा बने।'
 

