Air India की महिला पायलट की टीम ने रचा इतिहास, सबसे लंबे हवाई मार्ग पर भरी उड़ान

कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल इस ऐतिहासिक उड़ान का नेतृत्व कर रही थीं। को-पायलट के तौर पर जोया के साथ कैप्टन पापागरी तनमई, कैप्टन शिवानी और कैप्टन आकांक्षा सोनवरे थीं। एयर इंडिया ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'वेलकम होम, हमें आप सभी (महिला पायलटों) पर गर्व है। हम AI176 के पैसेंजर्स को भी बधाई देते हैं, जो इस ऐतिहासिक सफर का हिस्सा बने।'
#FlyAI : Welcome Home— Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021
Capt Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagiri Thanmei, Capt Akanksha & Capt Shivani after completing a landmark journey with touchdown @BLRAirport.
Kudos for making Air India proud.
We also congratulate passengers of AI176 for being part of this historic moment. pic.twitter.com/UFUjvvG01h