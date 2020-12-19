Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : मिदनापुर में अमित शाह की रैली, मंच पर दिखे शुभेंदु अधिकारी

webdunia
शनिवार, 19 दिसंबर 2020 (14:43 IST)
कोलकाता। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री एवं पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अमित शाह दो दिवसीय दौरे पर पश्चिम बंगाल में है। अमित शाह के पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


02:43 PM, 19th Dec
-अमित शाह की रैली में मंच पर पहुंचे शुभेंदु अधिकारी। भाजपा में शामिल हुए शुभेंद्र अधिकारी।
-अमित शाह की रैली में उमड़ी भीड़। शुभेंदु अधिकारी ने छुए शाह के पैर।
-अमित शाह ने शुभेंदु को फटका पहनाया।

02:04 PM, 19th Dec
-अमित शाह ने किसान सनातन सिंह के यहां खाया बंगाली खाना। 
-साथ में पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष और कैलाश विजयवर्गीय भी मौजूद।
 

01:50 PM, 19th Dec
-केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को कहा कि क्रांतिकारी खुदीराम बोस पर बंगाल को जितना गर्व है, उतना ही गर्व पूरे भारत को है।
-शाह ने क्षेत्रवाद की “संकीर्ण” राजनीति करने वालों की आलोचना की।
-बोस के पैतृक निवास पर उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करते हुए शाह ने कहा कि जब बोस को 1908 में अंग्रेजों द्वारा फांसी पर लटकाया जा रहा था तब उन्होंने ‘वंदे मातरम’ का उद्घोष कर देश के युवाओं को प्रेरित किया था।

 

01:20 PM, 19th Dec
-मिदनापुर के सिद्धेश्वरी देवी मंदिर में अमित शाह।
-शाह में मंदिर में पूजा की।
-कुछ ही देर यहां एक रैली को संबोधित करेंगे पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष
-कई टीएमसी नेता हो सकते हैं भाजपा में शामिल।

01:19 PM, 19th Dec
webdunia
-केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह शनिवार सुबह उत्तर कोलकाता स्थित स्वामी विवेकानंद के जन्मस्थल पर पहुंचे।
-शाह ने कहा कि स्वामी विवेकानंद ने जो मार्ग दिखाया है, उससे न केवल भारत बल्कि पूरा विश्व समृद्धि के रास्ते पर अग्रसर होगा।
-उन्होंने कहा कि 19वीं सदी के महापुरुष के आदर्श आज की दुनिया में और भी प्रासंगिक हैं।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर आए शाह ने स्वामी विवेकानंद को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और भारत की संस्कृति तथा मूल्यों को विश्वभर में पहुंचाने के लिए उनकी सराहना की।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

न्यूनतम स्कोर का 'शर्मनाक' रिकॉर्ड बनाकर हारा भारत, क्या बोले कप्तान कोहली...

प्रचलित

webdunia

नाश्‍ते में 150 केले, खाने में साढ़े 4 किलो चावल, कई समोसे और चि‍कन... कुल 37 किलो रोज खा जाता था यह ‘फूडी राजा’

webdunia

गन्ने के खेत में देवर ने भाभी के साथ किया मुंह काला

webdunia

बंगाल के दुर्ग को फतह करने के लिए रण में उतरे अमित शाह और उनके 'महारथी'

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos