केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्ली में 1 जनवरी से फ्री होंगे 450 मेडिकल टेस्ट

सीएम केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'सभी को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं और शिक्षा प्रदान करना, चाहे किसी की आर्थिक स्थिति कुछ भी हो, हमारा मिशन है। हेल्थकेयर भी महंगा हो गया है। बहुत से लोग निजी स्वास्थ्य सेवा का खर्च नहीं उठा सकते। इस कदम से ऐसे सभी लोगों को मदद मिलेगी।'
Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become v expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people https://t.co/2B94b6YPCZ— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 13, 2022