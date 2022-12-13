Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्ली में 1 जनवरी से फ्री होंगे 450 मेडिकल टेस्ट

मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2022 (11:33 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार राष्‍ट्रीय राजधानी को नए साल का तोहफा देने जा रही है। सरकार ने 1 जनवरी से अपने अस्पतालों और स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर 450 प्रकार के मेडिकल टेस्ट फ्री में उपलब्ध कराने का फैसला किया है।
 
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अस्पतालों और मोहल्ला क्लिनिक में 238 से अधिक जांच के लिए निशुल्क व्यवस्था करने के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। दिल्ली सरकार अभी 212 चिकित्सा जांच निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराती है।
 
सीएम  केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'सभी को अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं और शिक्षा प्रदान करना, चाहे किसी की आर्थिक स्थिति कुछ भी हो, हमारा मिशन है। हेल्थकेयर भी महंगा हो गया है। बहुत से लोग निजी स्वास्थ्य सेवा का खर्च नहीं उठा सकते। इस कदम से ऐसे सभी लोगों को मदद मिलेगी।'
 

