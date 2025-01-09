Tirupati Temple Stampede : आंध्रप्रदेश के तिरुपति मंदिर में कैसे मची भगदड़, किस चूक से गई 6 श्रद्धालुओं की जान

Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 8, 2025
लिमिटेड टोकन देने का फैसला : 10 जनवरी को वैकुंठ एकादशी दर्शन के लिए लिमिटेड टोकन देने का फैसला किया गया। TTD की ओर से कहा गया कि 10 जनवरी के दर्शन के लिए गुरुवार को सुबह 5 बजे से टोकन वितरण का काम होगा, लिमिटेड टोकन होंगे जो पहले आएगा उसे टोकन मिलेगा। बुधवार शाम 6 बजे से ही लोग टोकन लेने के लिए कतारों में लगना शुरू हो गए। करीब साढ़े आठ बजे तिरूपति टाउन में श्रीनिवासम जगह पर जब कतार को पहली बार खोला गया तो कतार में पहले पहुंचने की जल्दी में लोगों में भगदड़ मच गई।
VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2025
