मंत्री आतिशी नहीं फहराएंगी दिल्ली में तिरंगा, विभाग ने ठुकराया मंत्री का आदेश

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 13 अगस्त 2024 (11:42 IST)
Delhi news : दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी 15 अगस्त को दिल्ली के छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में तिरंगा नहीं फहरा पाएंगी। मुख्‍यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने झंडा फहराने के लिए आतिशी का नाम आगे किया था। इस संबंध में सामान्य प्रशासन मंत्री गोपाल राय ने भी विभाग को आदेश दिए थे। बहरहाल विभाग ने आदेश को ठुकरा दिया। 
 
मंत्री गोपाल राय ने एसीएस जीएडी को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि विभाग झंडा फहराने की सारी तैयारी करे। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने अपने ही मंत्री का आदेश ठुकराते हुए इसे नियमों के अनुसार नहीं बताया।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल शराब घोटाले मामले में जेल में बंद हैं। इस वजह से वे स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर झंडा नहीं फहरा पाएंगे। उन्होंने 15 अगस्त को झंडा फहराने के संबंध में उपराज्यपाल को लेटर लिखा था। पत्र में कहा गया था कि दिल्ली में स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर 15 अगस्त को मंत्री आतिशी सिंह झंडा फहराएंगी।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

