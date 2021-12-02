A leader of Mumbai BJP filed police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for "showing utter disrespect to national anthem" by allegedly singing it while in sitting position & then "abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses", during her visit to the city on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/5KqbJ8lC55— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021
Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestation of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2021
Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism? pic.twitter.com/wrwCAHJjkG