Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ममता बनर्जी ने किया राष्‍ट्रगान का अपमान, भाजपा नेता ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

webdunia
गुरुवार, 2 दिसंबर 2021 (09:09 IST)
मुंबई। भाजपा के एक नेता ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर राष्ट्रगान के अपमान के आरोप लगाते हुए उनके खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। भाजपा नेता ने आरोप लगाया कि सीएम बनर्जी ने मुंबई यात्रा के दौरान बैठकर राष्ट्रगान गाया।
 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के ट्वीट के मुताबिक, मुंबई भाजपा के एक नेता ने सीएम बनर्जी के खिलाफ कथित रूप से बैठकर गाने और ‘4 या 5 छंदों के बाद रुक जाने का आरोप लगाया।
 
बुधवार को मुंबई में एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान बनर्जी ने राष्ट्रगान पूरा नहीं किया और बीच में ही बैठ गई थीं। इस कॉन्फ्रेंस के कुछ मिनटों बाद ही कई राजनेताओं ने सीएम के इस बर्ताव का विरोध किया था।
 
भाजपा नेता अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हमारा राष्ट्रगान हमारी राष्ट्रीय पहचान का एक ताकतवर प्रदर्शन है। सार्वजनिक पद धारण करने वाले कम से कम इतना कर सकते है कि वे इसका अपमान न करें…’

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

Weather Update : बदला मौसम का मिजाज, बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, जानिए कहा कैसा है मौसम...

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos