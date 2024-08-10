Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

बॉर्डर पर खड़े थे 1000 बांग्लादेशी हिंदू, BSF ने नहीं करने दी घुसपैठ

हमें फॉलो करें bsf

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 10 अगस्त 2024 (09:57 IST)
Bangladesh border : पश्चिम बंगाल के कूचबिहार जिले के सीतलकूची में बाड़युक्त सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह उस समय तनाव पैदा हो गया जब लगभग 1000 घबराए हुए बांग्लादेशी नागरिक भारत में घुसने और शरण लेने की कोशिश में बाड़ के दूसरी ओर एकत्र हो गए। हालांकि, सीमा पर कड़ी निगरानी रखने वाले बीएसएफ ने इस प्रयास को विफल कर दिया। ALSO READ: बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं के हालात पर एक्‍शन में गृह मंत्रालय, अमित शाह ने किया ये बड़ा फैसला
 
भीड़ में ज्यादातर बांग्लादेशी हिंदू शामिल थे। वे बांग्लादेश के लालमोनिरहाट जिले के गेंडुगुरी और दोइखवा गांवों में एक जलाशय के किनारे बाड़ से लगभग 400 मीटर दूर एकत्र हुए थे। सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने पुष्टि की है कि बाद में बॉर्डर गार्ड्स बांग्लादेश के जवानों ने बांग्लादेशियों को वहां से हटा दिया।
 
पठानटुली गांव में बीएसएफ की 157 बटालियन की भारी तैनाती तथा वाहनों और पैदल यात्रियों पर निगरानी रखने के कारण विदेशियों की घुसपैठ की कोशिश सफल नहीं हो पाई। बांग्लादेशी लोग भारत में प्रवेश की मांग के लिए नारे लगा रहे थे। ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence : बांग्लादेश में हिंदू बन रहे टारगेट, RSS ने जताई चिंता, मोदी सरकार से की यह अपील
 
घटना के बारे में पूछे जाने पर बीएसएफ के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि बड़ी संख्या में बांग्लादेशी सीमा पर एकत्र हुए थे, लेकिन कोई भी देश में प्रवेश नहीं कर सका क्योंकि सीमा पूरी तरह से सील थी। बाद में उन्हें बीजीबी द्वारा उनके देश में वापस ले जाया गया। 
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
इसके बाद बीएसएफ के गुवाहाटी फ्रंटियर द्वारा जारी एक बयान में इस घटनाक्रम को एक नई सीमा चुनौती बताया गया। बयान में कहा गया है कि यह उभरती चुनौती बीएसएफ के लिए नई है। बीएसएफ को बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान, दोनों से लगी सीमाओं की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा सौंपा गया है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

15th August 2024 : 11 अगस्त क्रांतिकारी खुदीराम बोस की शहादत की कहानी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos