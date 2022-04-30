बिजली संकट : मोदी सरकार पर भड़के चिदंबरम, कहा- सरकार ने ढूंढा 'सही समाधान'

There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 30, 2022
Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 30, 2022
Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!
गौरतलब है कि लू (हीटवेव) जारी रहने के कारण देशभर में बिजली की मांग शुक्रवार को 207.11 गीगावॉट के सर्वकालिक उच्चतम स्तर को छू गई और रेलवे ने कोयला माल ढुलाई की सुविधा के लिए 42 यात्री ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया। इसके अलावा दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे (एसईसीआर) डिवीजन के साथ, जो कोयला उत्पादक क्षेत्रों तक जाता है, ने 34 ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया।
Government has found the perfect solution: cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 30, 2022
Modi hai, mumkin hai.