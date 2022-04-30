Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बिजली संकट : मोदी सरकार पर भड़के चिदंबरम, कहा- सरकार ने ढूंढा 'सही समाधान'

webdunia
शनिवार, 30 अप्रैल 2022 (10:34 IST)
नई दिल्ली। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने शनिवार को व्यापक बिजली कटौती के मुद्दे को लेकर केंद्र पर तंज करते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने 'सही समाधान' ढूंढ़ लिया है, जो यात्री ट्रेन को रद्द करने और कोयला से लदी ट्रेन (मालगाड़ी) चलाने का है।
 
विभिन्न राज्यों में शुक्रवार को बिजली का संकट गहराया रहा। पिछले दिन के सवार्धिक 45 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान ने इस मांग को और बढ़ा दिया। विपक्षी दलों ने ताप संयंत्रों में कोयले की कमी के लिए केंद्र को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।
 
इस मुद्दे को लेकर सरकार पर हमलावर होते हुए चिदंबरम ने कहा, 'प्रचुर मात्रा में कोयला, बड़े रेल नेटवर्क, ताप संयंत्रों में अप्रयुक्त क्षमता, फिर भी बिजली की भारी किल्लत है। केंद्र सरकार को दोष नहीं दिया जा सकता है। यह कांग्रेस के 60 साल के शासन के कारण है!'
 
उन्होंने व्यंग्य करते हुए कहा, 'कोयला, रेलवे या बिजली मंत्रालयों में किसी तरह की अक्षमता नहीं है। दोष उक्त विभागों के पिछले कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों का है!'
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, 'सरकार ने इसका सही समाधान ढूंढ़ लिया है: यात्री ट्रेन रद्द करो और कोयला लदी ट्रेन को चलाओ! मोदी है, मुमकिन है।'
 
गौरतलब है कि लू (हीटवेव) जारी रहने के कारण देशभर में बिजली की मांग शुक्रवार को 207.11 गीगावॉट के सर्वकालिक उच्चतम स्तर को छू गई और रेलवे ने कोयला माल ढुलाई की सुविधा के लिए 42 यात्री ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया। इसके अलावा दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे (एसईसीआर) डिवीजन के साथ, जो कोयला उत्पादक क्षेत्रों तक जाता है, ने 34 ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया।
 
आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस नेताओं ने मौजूदा बिजली संकट के लिए केंद्र को जिम्मेदार ठहराया और आरोप लगाया कि बिजली संयंत्रों को कोयला वितरण के लिए रसद सहायता प्रदान नहीं की जा रही है।

