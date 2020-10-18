Select Your Language

बड़ी खबर, चीन ने LAC पर भारतीय सीमा के पास दागी मिसाइलें, पहाड़ी इलाका तबाह

webdunia
रविवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2020 (15:55 IST)
भारत और चीन के बीच पूर्वी लद्दाख में वास्‍तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) पर जारी सीमा व‍िवाद खत्‍म होने का नाम ले रहा है। इस बीच चीनी सेना PLA ने मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव बनाने के लिए भारतीय सीमा से सटकर जोरदार युद्धाभ्‍यास किया है। इसमें मिसाइलों को जमकर इस्तेमाल किया गया।
 
 चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्‍लोबल टाइम्‍स का दावा है कि इस अभ्यास में 90 फीसदी नए हथियारों का इस्‍तेमाल किया गया। इतना ही नहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी इस युद्धाभ्यास के वीडियो शेयर किए गए।
 
ग्लोबल टाइम्स में दावा किया गया कि पीएलए के तिब्‍बत थिएटर कमांड की ओर से यह युद्धाभ्यास 4700 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर किया जा रहा है। वीडियो में चीनी सेना अंधेरे में ड्रोन विमानों की मदद से हमला करती है और देखते ही देखते पहाड़ी इलाका तबाह हो जाता है।

भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा है कि सीमा पर बड़ी संख्या में चीनी सैनिकों की तैनाती पूर्व में हुए करारों का उलट है। ऐसे में जब दो देशों के सैनिक तनाव वाले इलाकों में मौजूद रहते हैं तो वही होता है जो 15 जून को हुआ। यह बर्ताव न सिर्फ बातचीत को प्रभावित करता है बल्कि 30 वर्ष के संबंधों को भी खराब करता है।

वियतनाम में भूस्खलन की चपेट में आया सैन्‍य शिविर, मलबे में दबे 22 सैन्यकर्मी

