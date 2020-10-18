बड़ी खबर, चीन ने LAC पर भारतीय सीमा के पास दागी मिसाइलें, पहाड़ी इलाका तबाह

भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा है कि सीमा पर बड़ी संख्या में चीनी सैनिकों की तैनाती पूर्व में हुए करारों का उलट है। ऐसे में जब दो देशों के सैनिक तनाव वाले इलाकों में मौजूद रहते हैं तो वही होता है जो 15 जून को हुआ। यह बर्ताव न सिर्फ बातचीत को प्रभावित करता है बल्कि 30 वर्ष के संबंधों को भी खराब करता है।
