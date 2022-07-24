दिल्ली में मिला पहला मंकीपॉक्स संक्रमित, क्या बोले CM केजरीवाल?

दावा किया जा रहा है कि संक्रमित पाए गए व्यक्ति ने हाल में हिमाचल प्रदेश के मनाली में एक जश्न में हिस्सा लिया था। पश्चिमी दिल्ली के रहने वाले इस व्यक्ति को मंकीपॉक्स के लक्षण दिखने के बाद तीन दिन पहले यहां मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 24, 2022
There's no need to panic. The situation is under control.
We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.