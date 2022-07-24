Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

दिल्ली में मिला पहला मंकीपॉक्स संक्रमित, क्या बोले CM केजरीवाल?

रविवार, 24 जुलाई 2022 (14:04 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति मंकीपॉक्स से संक्रमित पाया गया है और उसने विदेश की कोई यात्रा नहीं की थी। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि दिल्ली में मंकीपॉक्स का पहला मामला सामने आया है। मरीज की हालत स्थिर है और वह ठीक हो रहा है। घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। स्थिति नियंत्रण में है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि हमने एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में अलग आइसोलेशन वार्ड बनाया है। इस वायरस को फैलने से रोकने और दिल्लीवासियों की रक्षा के लिए हमारी सबसे अच्छी टीम इस मामले में काम कर रही है।
 
दावा किया जा रहा है कि संक्रमित पाए गए व्यक्ति ने हाल में हिमाचल प्रदेश के मनाली में एक जश्न में हिस्सा लिया था। पश्चिमी दिल्ली के रहने वाले इस व्यक्ति को मंकीपॉक्स के लक्षण दिखने के बाद तीन दिन पहले यहां मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था।
 
उसके नमूने शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय विषाणु विज्ञान संस्थान (एनआईवी) पुणे भेजे गए थे और उनमें संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई। यह पता लगाने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि यह व्यक्ति कैसे संक्रमित हुआ। इससे पहले, केरल में मंकीपॉक्स के तीन मामले सामने आए थे।
 
वैश्विक स्तर पर 75 देशों में मंकीपॉक्स के 16,000 से अधिक मामले सामने आए हैं और इस संक्रमण के कारण अभी तक पांच लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

