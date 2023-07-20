Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मणिपुर मामले में बोले सीएम एन बीरेन सिंह, दोषियों को मौत की सजा पर विचार

हमें फॉलो करें N Biren Singh
गुरुवार, 20 जुलाई 2023 (14:34 IST)
Manipur News : मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने कहा कि 2 महीने पहले राज्य में दो महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर परेड कराने की घटना की गहन जांच जारी है और इस मामले में कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा मौत की सजा की संभावना पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज में ऐसे घृणित कृत्यों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है।
 
सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे उन दो महिलाओं के लिए दुख है, जिनके साथ बेहद अपमानजनक और अमानवीय कृत्य किया गया, जैसा कि कल सामने आए वीडियो में दिख रहा है। वीडियो सामने आने के तुरंत बाद घटना का स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए मणिपुर पुलिस हरकत में आई और आज सुबह पहली गिरफ्तारी की।'
 
मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, 'इस समय गहन जांच जारी है और सभी अपराधियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जाएगी और मौत की सजा की संभावना पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है। यह पता होना चाहिए कि हमारे समाज में इस प्रकार के जघन्य कृत्यों के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है।'
 
4 मई का यह वीडियो बुधवार को सामने आने के बाद से मणिपुर के पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में तनाव व्याप्त हो गया है। इस वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि विरोधी पक्ष के कुछ व्यक्ति एक समुदाय की दो महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर घुमा रहे हैं।
 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मामले को संज्ञान लिया है। पीएम मोदी से लेकर सभी राजनीतिक दलों के लोगों ने इस मामले की निंदा की है। 

