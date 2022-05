कांग्रेस ने महंगाई को लेकर सरकार को घेरा, भाजपा पर लगाया चालबाजी को आरोप

Petrol Prices



May 1, 2020: 69.5 rupee

Mar 1, 2022: 95.4 rupee

May 1, 2022: 105.4 rupee

May 22, 2022: 96.7 rupee



Now, expect Petrol to see ‘Vikas’ in daily doses of 0.8 rs and 0.3 rs again.



Govt must stop fooling citizens. People deserve genuine relief from record inflation.