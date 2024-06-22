पेपर लीक विवाद के बीच लागू हुआ नया परीक्षा कानून, क्या बोली कांग्रेस?

रमेश ने यह भी कहा कि इस कानून की जरूरत थी, लेकिन यह लीक होने के बाद मामले से निपटता है। यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कानून, प्रणालियां और प्रक्रियाएं अधिक महत्वपूर्ण हैं कि पेपर लीक ही न हो।
On Feb 13 2024, the President of India gave her assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 22, 2024
Finally, just this morning the nation has been told that this Act has come into force from yesterday, that is June 21, 2024. Clearly this is damage control… pic.twitter.com/VrC9IWX20X