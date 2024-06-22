Select Your Language

पेपर लीक विवाद के बीच लागू हुआ नया परीक्षा कानून, क्या बोली कांग्रेस?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 22 जून 2024 (11:39 IST)
Paper leak law : कांग्रेस ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि नीट-स्नातक, यूजीसी-नेट परीक्षाओं को लेकर विवाद के बीच, केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लोक परीक्षा (अनुचित साधनों की रोकथाम) अधिनियम, 2024 अधिसूचित किया जाना डैमेज कंट्रोल की कोशिश है। ALSO READ: 10 साल की सजा, 1 करोड़ जुर्माना... नए कानून से क्या रुकेंगे पेपर लीक के मामले?
 
कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने सोशल मीडिया साइट 'एक्स' पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि 13 फरवरी 2024 को राष्ट्रपति ने लोक परीक्षा (अनुचित साधनों की रोकथाम), विधेयक, 2024 को अपनी स्वीकृति दी थी। अंततः, आज सुबह ही देश को बताया गया है कि यह अधिनियम कल, यानी 21 जून, 2024 से लागू हो गया है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि स्पष्ट रूप से यह नीट, यूजीसी-नेट, सीएसआईआर-यूजीसी-नेट और अन्य घोटालों से पैदा हुई स्थिति को संभालने की कोशिश है।
 
रमेश ने यह भी कहा कि इस कानून की जरूरत थी, लेकिन यह लीक होने के बाद मामले से निपटता है। यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कानून, प्रणालियां और प्रक्रियाएं अधिक महत्वपूर्ण हैं कि पेपर लीक ही न हो।
 
नीट, यूजीसी-नेट परीक्षाओं को लेकर विवाद के बीच, केंद्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को लोक परीक्षा (अनुचित साधनों की रोकथाम) अधिनियम, 2024 अधिसूचित किया, जिसका उद्देश्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में कदाचार और अनियमितताओं पर अंकुश लगाना है। ALSO READ: बड़ी खबर, NEET पर बवाल के बीच लोक परीक्षा कानून 2024 लागू
 
इस अधिनियम के तहत अपराधियों के लिए अधिकतम 10 साल की जेल की सजा और एक करोड़ रुपए तक के जुर्माने का प्रावधान है।
