कांग्रेस ने बताया, आर्थिक रूप से क्यों परेशान है अधिकतर भारतीय परिवार

, गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:46 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के आंकड़ों पर आधारित एक लेख का हवाला देते हुए बुधवार को दावा किया कि देश के अधिकतर लोग सरकार द्वारा निर्मित आर्थिक संकट का सामना कर रहे हैं।
 
पार्टी महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने यह भी कहा कि महंगाई की तुलना में लोगों की आमदनी में बढ़ोतरी पिछले 40 वर्षों के सबसे निचले स्तर पर चली गई है।
 
उन्होंने एक अंग्रेजी समाचार पत्र में प्रकाशित लेख का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि रिजर्व बैंक के आंकड़ों से सामने आ रहे कुछ ताज़ा और चिंताजनक विश्लेषण। घरेलू बचत दरें अब ऐतिहासिक निचले स्तर पर हैं। पिछले चार वर्षों में मुद्रास्फीति की तुलना में आय वृद्धि पिछले 40 वर्षों में सबसे निचले स्तर पर है।
 
रमेश ने कहा कि वित्त वर्ष 23 में शुद्ध घरेलू वित्तीय बचत पांचवें हिस्से तक कम हो गई है। वित्त वर्ष 2023 में गैर - आवासीय कर्ज दोगुना हो गया है, जो संभवतः वित्त उपभोग के लिए लिया गया ऋण है। यह डेटा बताता है कि मोदी सरकार 2022-23 के उपभोग व्यय सर्वेक्षण को क्यों दबा रही है। इससे स्पष्ट रूप से पता चलेगा कि अधिकतर भारतीय किस प्रकार गरीब होते जा रहे हैं।
 
उन्होंने दावा किया कि यह स्पष्ट है कि अधिकतर भारतीय परिवार ‘मोदी - निर्मित’ आर्थिक संकट के उच्चतम स्तर का सामना कर रहे हैं। बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति, बढ़ता कर्ज, धीमी घरेलू खपत और गिरती बचत। आंकड़ों को दबाकर मोदी जी जवाबदेही से बच नहीं सकते।
 

