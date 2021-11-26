Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : संविधान दिवस पर विपक्ष पर बरसे पीएम मोदी, कहा-ऐसे दल लोकतंत्र की रक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं...

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 26 नवंबर 2021 (10:51 IST)
नई दिल्ली। संसद में संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को एक विशेष कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हो रहा है। कार्यक्रम से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 

11:42 AM, 26th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि महात्मा गांधी जी ने जो कर्तव्य के बीज बोए थे, आजादी के बाद वो वट वृक्ष बन जाने चाहिए थे। लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से शासन व्यवस्था ऐसी बनी कि उसने अधिकार, अधिकार की बाते करके लोगों को एक अवस्था में रखा कि हम हैं तो आपके अधिकार पूरे होंगे।
-महात्मा गांधी ने आजादी के आंदोलन में आधिकारों को लिए लड़ते हुए भी, कर्तव्यों के लिए तैयार करने की कोशिश की थी। अच्छा होता अगर देश के आजाद होने के बाद कर्तव्य पर बल दिया गया होता।
-संविधान की भावना को भी चोट पहुंची है, संविधान की एक-एक धारा को भी चोट पहुंची है, जब राजनीतिक दल अपने आप में अपना लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो देते हैं। जो दल स्वयं लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो चुके हों, वो लोकतंत्र की रक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं।
-पीएम ने कहा कि यह कार्यक्रम किसी राजनीतिक दल का नहीं था। किसी प्रधानमंत्री का नहीं था। यह कार्यक्रम स्पीकर पद की गरिमा थी। मारे पूर्वज हमें आर्शीवाद दें कि हम संविधान की गरिमा बनाए रखें। हम कर्त्तव्य पथ पर चलते रहें।
-संविधान की भावना को चोट पहुंची है। इसकी एक-एक धारा को चोट पहुंची है। जब राजनीतिक धर्म लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो चुके हों। जो दल लोकतांत्रिक कैरेक्टर खो चुके हों, वो लोकतंत्र की रक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं। राजनीतिक दल, पार्टी- फॉर द फैमिली, पार्टी- बाय द फैमिली... आगे कहने की जरूरत नहीं लगती।
-परिवार वाद लोकतंत्र के लिए खतरा।

11:37 AM, 26th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जब सदन में इस विषय पर मैं 2015 में बोल रहा था, बाबा साहेब अम्बेडकर की जयंती के अवसर पर इस कार्य की घोषणा करते समय तब भी विरोध आज नहीं हो रहा है उस दिन भी हुआ था, कि 26 नवंबर कहां से ले आए, क्यों कर रहे हो, क्या जरूरत थी।
-बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर की 125वीं जयंती थी, हम सबको लगा इससे बड़ा पवित्र अवसर क्या हो सकता है कि बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर ने जो इस देश को जो नजराना दिया है, उसको हम हमेशा एक स्मृति ग्रंथ के रूप में याद करते रहें।

11:28 AM, 26th Nov
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज 26/11 हमारे लिए एक ऐसा दुखद दिवस है, जब देश के दुश्मनों ने देश के भीतर आकर मुंबई में आतंकवादी घटना को अंजाम दिया। भारत के अनेक वीर जवानों ने आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते-लेते अपने आप को समर्पित कर दिया। मैं आज 26/11 को उन सभी बलिदानियों को भी आदरपूर्वक नमन करता हूं।
-संविधान दिवस बनाने के प्रस्ताव का विपक्ष ने विरोध किया था।
-ऐसे दल लोकतंत्र की रक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं।
-देशहित पर राजनीति हावी ना हो। विचारधारा भले ही अलग अलग पर राष्‍ट्रहित सबसे ऊपर हो।

11:22 AM, 26th Nov
webdunia
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आज का दिवस बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर, डॉ राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जैसे दुरंदेशी महानुभावों का नमन करने का है। आज का दिवस इस सदन को प्रणाम करने का है।
-आज ही के दिन संविधान रूपी अमृत मिला था।
-स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के लिए राष्‍ट्र पहले था।
-आज संविधान बनाना होता तो मुश्किल होता।
-आज शायद एक पेज भी नहीं लिख पाते।

11:16 AM, 26th Nov

11:14 AM, 26th Nov
-लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने देशवासियों को दी संविधान दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।
-कहा-72 साल पहले संविधान स्वीकार हुआ था। संविधान निर्माताओं को किया नमन।
-राष्‍ट्र के प्रति कर्तव्यों का बोध कराता है संविधान।
-हमारा संविधान आधुनिक गीता की तरह।
-एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत का सपना साकार करें।

11:05 AM, 26th Nov
-कांग्रेस, सपा, बसपा, आप समेत 14 विपक्षी दल ने किया कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार।
-मायावती ने कहा कि आरक्षण आज तक लागू नहीं हुआ।
-शिवसेना का सवाल, सरकार संविधान की धज्जियां उड़ा रही है, क्यों जाएं?

11:01 AM, 26th Nov
-संसद में संविधान दिवस पर विशेष कार्यक्रम।
-विपक्षी दलों ने किया समारोह का बहिष्कार।
-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, उपराष्‍ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और पीएम मोदी कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित।

10:58 AM, 26th Nov
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को देशवासियों को बधाई दी और संविधान सभा में संविधान को अंगीकार करने के लिए पेश किए गए विधेयक के दौरान बाबा साहेब भीमराव आंबेडकर के भाषण का एक हिस्सा भी साझा किया।
 
उन्होंने देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति डॉक्टर राजेन्द्र प्रसाद द्वारा व्यक्त किए विचारों का हवाला देते हुए एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि कोई भी संविधान चाहे वह कितना ही सुंदर, सुव्यवस्थित और सुदृढ़ क्यों न बनाया गया हो, यदि उसे चलाने वाले देश के सच्चे, निस्पृह, निस्वार्थ सेवक न हों तो संविधान कुछ नहीं कर सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद की यह भावना पथ-प्रदर्शक की तरह है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

देश में फिर बढ़ी कोरोना की रफ्तार, एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1.10 लाख पार

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos