CoronaVirus India Update : 7 दिन में 6 बार मिले 40,000 से ज्यादा नए मरीज, एक्टिव केसेस भी बढ़े

India reports 47,092 new #COVID19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,28,57,937

Active cases: 3,89,583

Total recoveries: 3,20,28,825

Death toll: 4,39,529



Total vaccination: 66,30,37,334 (81,09,244 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/SJDvg3FQOH