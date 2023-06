cyclone Biparjoy Effect : विकराल रूप ले सकता है 'बिपारजॉय, 7500 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर भेजे गए, तटीय इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY lay at 1730IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 330km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 400km SSW of Jakhau Port, 410km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/i2y1rWEhCI