ओडिशा-आंध्र के तटों से टकराया चक्रवाती तूफान गुलाब, अलर्ट पर नौसेना, 34 ट्रेनें रद्द

Cyclonic storm GULAB centered at 1630 IST of 26th Sep. about 85 km east-northeast of Kalingapattnam and 95 km south of Goplapur. To cross between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight of today. Landfall process will commence around 1800 IST of today. pic.twitter.com/PQf15iDIuI