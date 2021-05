Cyclone Tauktae : गुजरात पहुंचा चक्रवात 'ताउते', 2 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया, महाराष्ट्र में 6 लोगों की मौत

THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘TAUKTAE’ WEAKENED INTO A VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTRED AT 2330 HRS IST OF 17TH MAY 2021 OVER SAURASHTRA, NEAR LAT. 20.9°N AND LONG. 71.10°E, ABOUT 30 KM NORTHEAST OF DIU.

REAR SECTOR OF THE EYE WALL REGION IS ENTERING INTO LAND. pic.twitter.com/SVi9Qd5tSz