CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत का अंतिम संस्‍कार, बेटियों ने दी मुखाग्नि : Live Update

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 10 दिसंबर 2021 (15:28 IST)
नई दिल्ली। तमिलनाडु में बुधवार को हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में मारे गए CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत और उनकी पत्नी का पार्थिव शरीर बरार स्क्वेअर श्मशान घाट पहुंचा। उन्हें राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी गई। जनरल रावत की बेटियों ने उनका अंतिम संस्‍कार किया और उन्‍हें मुखाग्नि दी। पल-पल की जानकारी...


05:12 PM, 10th Dec
बरार स्क्वेअर श्मशान घाट पर CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत और उनकी पत्नी को राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी गई। उनकी बेटियों ने उनका अंतिम संस्‍कार किया और उन्‍हें मुखाग्नि दी।

03:43 PM, 10th Dec
आर्मी केंट स्थित बरार स्क्वेयर पहुंचा जनरल रावत का पार्थिव शरीर, कुछ ही देर में अंतिम संस्कार 

03:26 PM, 10th Dec
webdunia


03:08 PM, 10th Dec
कुछ ही देर में दिल्ली केंट के बरार स्क्वेअर स्थित श्मशान घाट पहुंचेगी सीडीएस रावत और उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका की अंतिम यात्रा।
दिल्ली की सड़कों पर गूंजा, जब सूरज चांद रहेगा, बिपिन जी का नाम रहेगा।

02:21 PM, 10th Dec
webdunia
-जनरल रावत की अंतिम यात्रा में लगे 'भारत माता की जय', बिपिन रावत अमर रहे के नारे
-लोग पुष्प वर्षा कर रहे हैं, गाड़ी छू कर दे रहे हैं श्रद्धांजलि।

02:15 PM, 10th Dec
-अंतिम सफर पर सीडीएस जनरल रावत।
-फूलों से सजे ट्रक में रखा गया पार्थिव सफर।
-शाम करीब 5 बजे होगा अंतिम संस्कार।
-जनरल रावत को दी 17 गनों की सलामी।

02:00 PM, 10th Dec
webdunia
-CDS जनरल रावत को अंतिम सलामी, कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी अंतिम यात्रा
-फूलों से सजे वाहन में ले जाया जाएगा बरार स्क्वेअर श्मशान घाट
-अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल होंगे 800 सैनिक।
-राजनेता, धर्म गुरु, सैन्य अधिकारियों के साथ ही बड़ी संख्‍या में आम लोगों ने भी दी सीडीएस प्रमुख को श्रद्धांजलि।

11:57 AM, 10th Dec
-भाजपा अध्‍यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी दी सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत और उनकी पत्‍नी मधुलिका रावत को श्रद्धांजलि।
-कई देशों के सैन्य अधिकारियों ने दी सीडीएस रावत को श्रद्धांजलि।

11:14 AM, 10th Dec
-रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने दी जनरल रावत को श्रद्धांजलि।
-पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी जनरल रावत को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
-हरियाणा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने भी CDS को श्रद्धांजलि।

10:22 AM, 10th Dec
-अस्पताल से घर पहुंचा सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत और उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका का पार्थिव शरीर।
-जनरल रावत को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह।
-पुष्प चढ़ाकर जनरल रावत और उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका के पार्थिव शरीर को किया नमन।
-दोपहर बाद होगा दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार।
 

09:23 AM, 10th Dec
-ब्रिगेडियर लिड्डर का पार्थिव शरीर दिल्ली केंट के बरार स्क्वेयर शमशान घाट पहुंचा।
-रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, NSA अजित डोभाल और हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल खट्‍टर भी श्मशान घाट पर पहुंचे। ब्रिगेडियर लिड्डर को द‍‍ी श्रद्धांजलि। 
-बेटे को अंतिम विदाई देने उनकी मां भी श्मशान घाट पहुंचीं।

09:01 AM, 10th Dec
-अभी तक सिर्फ जनरल रावत, उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका और ब्रिगेडियर लिट्टर के शवों की पहचान हुई।
-10 सैन्यकर्मियों के शवों को आर्मी बेस हॉस्पिटल के शवगृह में रखा जाएगा।
-जनरल रावत और उनकी पत्नी के पार्थिव शरीर को सुबह 11 बजे से अंतिम दर्शन के लिए 3 कामराज रोड स्थित आवास पर रखा जाएगा।
-सुबह 12:30 तक आम लोग श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित कर सकेंगे।
-12:30 बजे से 1:30 बजे तक का समय सैन्य कर्मियों के लिए रखा गया है।

08:42 AM, 10th Dec
-सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका और ब्रिगेडियर लिद्दर का एमआई-17 वी5 हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में सशस्त्र बल के 10 जवानों का निधन हो गया था।
-दुर्घटना में लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल हरजिंदर सिंह, विंग कमांडर पी एस चौहान, स्क्वाड्रन लीडर के सिंह, जेडब्ल्यूओ दास, जेडब्ल्यूओ प्रदीप ए, हवलदार सतपाल, नायक गुरसेवक सिंह, नायक जितेंद्र कुमार, लांस नायक विवेक कुमार और लांस नायक साई तेजा का भी निधन हुआ था।

08:03 AM, 10th Dec
-सुबह 9.30 पर होगा ब्रिग्रेडियर एल एस लिट्टर का बरार स्क्वेयर श्मशान घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार। 
-रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी अंतिम विदाई देने श्मशान जाएंगे।
-अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ब्रिग्रेडियर लिट्टर का पार्थिव शरीर अंतिम यात्रा पर निकला।

08:02 AM, 10th Dec
-हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे में एकमात्र जीवित बचे वायुसेना के ग्रुप कैप्टन वरुण सिंह की हालत नाजुक। 
-बेहतर इलाज के लिए उन्हें वेलिंगटन से एयरलिफ्ट कर बेंगलुरू शिफ्ट किया गया।

08:00 AM, 10th Dec
webdunia
-हेलिकॉप्टर हादसे का शिकार हुए सभी 13 लोगों के पार्थिव शरीर गुरुवार को दिल्ली लाए गए थे।
-सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत समेत 12 सैन्यकर्मियों को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल समेत विभिन्न सैन्य अधिकारियों और विद्यार्थियों ने दिल्ली के पालम हवाई अड्‍डे एवं अन्य स्थानों पर श्रद्धां‍जलि अर्पित की।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

