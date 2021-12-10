#WATCH | Delhi: Citizens raise slogans of "Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega", as the cortège of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat proceeds towards Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/s7sjV4vg73— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
Military attaches of different countries paid tribute to India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who lost his life in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/0iSrCOycY3— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2021
Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories. pic.twitter.com/RvlXP8L1tg
Delhi: The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/YReL220PC2
Delhi | The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder who passed away in the military chopper crash being brought out of Base Hospital.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
His last rites will be held at 9:30 am, at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/gxCjCZ5Fxf