-दोपहर बाद होगा दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार।

With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji.



Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories. pic.twitter.com/RvlXP8L1tg