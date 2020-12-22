J&K DDC Election Results LIVE: डीडीसी चुनावों की मतगणना, गुपकार गठबंधन से भाजपा का कड़ा मुकाबला

Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. pic.twitter.com/li1S54vJaI
Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) to begin shortly; visuals from outside the counting centre in Doda district. pic.twitter.com/zgMYT73wA4— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020