J&K DDC Election Results LIVE: डीडीसी चुनावों की मतगणना, गुपकार गठबंधन से भाजपा का कड़ा मुकाबला

-मतगणना के लिए सुरक्षा के लिए कड़े इंतजाम

Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.



Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. pic.twitter.com/li1S54vJaI