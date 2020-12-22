Select Your Language

J&K DDC Election Results LIVE: डीडीसी चुनावों की मतगणना, गुपकार गठबंधन से भाजपा का कड़ा मुकाबला

webdunia
मंगलवार, 22 दिसंबर 2020 (10:10 IST)
श्रीनगर। जम्मू-कश्मीर की 280 जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) सीटों पर मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे शुरू हुई। मतगणना से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 

10:10 AM, 22nd Dec
-अब तक प्राप्त रुझानों में भाजपा 11, गुपकार  गठबंधन 19, कांग्रेस 2 और अन्य 10 सीटों पर आगे चल रहे हैं।

09:19 AM, 22nd Dec
-जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) के 280 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के लिए मतों की गिनती शुरू।
-जम्मू में पहला रुझान भाजपा के पक्ष में। कश्मीर में 1-1 सीट पर पीडीपी और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस आगे।
-मतगणना के लिए सुरक्षा के लिए कड़े इंतजाम 

08:16 AM, 22nd Dec
-कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी डीडीसी चुनावों के लिए मतगणना।
-जम्मू कश्मीर में मतगणना के लिए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम।


