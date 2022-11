मुंबई में गिराया जा रहा है 156 साल पुराना कर्नाक पुल, जानिए क्या है वजह?

27 Hours Block - Carnac Bridge Dismantling



Special Traffic & Power Blocks from 23.00 hrs on 19.11.2022 to 02.00 hrs on 21.11.2022 on all lines between CSMT-MASJID Stations.



Trains Commencing Journey on 19 and 20.11.2022 that will SHORT ORIGINATE from DADAR.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/LIKS8r3ube