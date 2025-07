Tsunami Warning Centre, @ESSO_INCOIS detected an #earthquake of M 8.7 on 30 July 2025 at 04:54 IST (29 July 2025 at 23:24 UTC) @ Off East Coast of Kamchatka (Location: 52.57 N, 160.08 E).

NO TSUNAMI THREAT to India and Indian Ocean in connection with this earthquake. @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/UXbPMjxqKu