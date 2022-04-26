Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

PK को रास नहीं आया कांग्रेस का ऑफर, पार्टी में नहीं होंगे शामिल

Prashant Kishore
मंगलवार, 26 अप्रैल 2022 (16:04 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पिछले कई दिनों से चुनाव रणनीतिकार प्रशांत किशोर के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने संबंधी अटकलों पर अंतत: विराम लग ही गया। पीके अब कांग्रेस में शामिल नहीं होंगे। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि स्वयं सोनिया गांधी ने उन्हें पार्टी में शामिल होने का न्योता दिया था। 
 
कांग्रेस महासचिव रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि प्रशांत किशोर ने कांग्रेस के ऑफर को ठुकरा दिया है। अब वे कांग्रेस में शामिल नहीं होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने प्रशांत के साथ चर्चा और उनके प्रजेंटेशन के बाद बाद एक्शन ग्रुप 2024 का गठन किया था और उन्हें पार्टी में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था।
सुरजेवाला ने ट्‍वीट कर कहा कि प्रशांत ने कांग्रेस का ऑफर मंजूर नहीं किया। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि हम पार्टी को दिए उनके सुझावों की सराहना करते हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले दिनों खबर आई थी कि प्रशांत किशोर को कांग्रेस का महासचिव बनाया जा सकता है।

इस बीच, पीके ने भी ट्‍वीट कर कांग्रेस का ऑफर ठुकराने की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कांग्रेस के उदार प्रस्ताव को नामंजूर कर दिया है।

