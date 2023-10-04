सिक्किम में बादल फटने से तबाही, सेना के 23 जवान लापता

तिस्ता नदी में आई बाढ़ के बाद चुंगथांग बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण नीचे की ओर 15-20 फीट की ऊंचाई तक जल स्तर अचानक बढ़ गया। इसके कारण सिंगतम के पास बारदांग में सेना के कैंप उखड़ गए और कई गाड़ियां पानी में डूब गई।
23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim: Defence PRO, Guwahati https://t.co/zDabUMrCaI pic.twitter.com/uWVO1nsT2T— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023
We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community.— Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) October 4, 2023
I humbly urge all our citizens to remain vigilant… pic.twitter.com/KHyylID2pR