सिक्किम में बादल फटने से तबाही, सेना के 23 जवान लापता

sikkim flood
, बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2023 (09:54 IST)
Sikkim flood news : सिक्किम के सिंगताम में बादल फटने से तबाही मच गई। ल्होनक झील के ऊपर आज सुबह बादल फटा और इसके बाद लाचेन घाटी में तीस्ता नदी में अचानक बाढ़ आ गई। बाढ़ में 23 जवान लापता हो गए।
 
गुवाहाटी के रक्षा पीआरओ ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि उत्तरी सिक्किम में ल्होनक झील के ऊपर अचानक बादल फटने से लाचेन घाटी के तीस्ता नदी में बाढ़ आ गई। लापता जवानों की तलाशी के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया गया है। 
 
तिस्ता नदी में आई बाढ़ के बाद चुंगथांग बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण नीचे की ओर 15-20 फीट की ऊंचाई तक जल स्तर अचानक बढ़ गया। इसके कारण सिंगतम के पास बारदांग में सेना के कैंप उखड़ गए और कई गाड़ियां पानी में डूब गई।

रक्षा अधिकारियों ने बताया कि चुंगथांग बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण झील में जलस्तर अचानक 15 से 20 फुट तक बढ़ गया। इससे सिंगताम के पास बारदांग में खड़े सेना के वाहन डूब गए। सेना के 23 सेना जवान के लापता होने की खबर है। घाटी में कई प्रतिष्ठान बाढ़ की चपेट में आए हैं तथा नुकसान के संबंध में अभी और जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम सिंह तमांग ने बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों को दौरा किया और राहत बचाव कार्यों का जायजा लिया।

