PM मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को श्रीमद्भगवद गीता के अलावा कौनसे खास गिफ्ट्‍स दिए और क्या हैं उनकी खूबियां

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 5 दिसंबर 2025 (23:47 IST)
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन का दो दिवसीय भारत दौरा पूरा हो गया है। वे 23वें भारत-रूस समिट के लिए भारत आए थे। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच 19 समझौते हुए। उनके सम्मान में राष्ट्रपति भवन में भव्य डिनर का आयोजन किया गया। इस डिनर में शामिल होने के बाद वे सीधे रूस के लिए रवाना हो गए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रूस के राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को कई तोहफे दिए हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने पुतिन को रूसी भाषा में श्रीमद्भगवद गीता भेंट की। इसके अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को भारत की सांस्कृतिक और पारंपरिक विरासत को दर्शाने वाले कई विशेष उपहार भेंट किए। जानिए कौनसे हैं वे उपहार और क्या हैं विशेषताएं- 
असम की सुगंधित ब्लैक टी
राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को पीएम मोदी ने असम की मशहूर ब्लैक टी भेंट की। ब्रह्मपुत्र घाटी की उपजाऊ धरती में उगाई जाने वाली यह चाय अपने मजबूत माल्टी फ्लेवर, चमकीले रंग और ‘अस्सामिका’ वैराइटी की पारंपरिक प्रोसेसिंग के लिए जानी जाती है। 2007 में जीआई टैग प्राप्त कर चुकी यह चाय भूमि, जलवायु और शिल्प का सम्मिलित सांस्कृतिक प्रतीक है। इसकी सुगंध और स्वाद के साथ-साथ यह संभावित स्वास्थ्य लाभों के लिए भी जानी जाती है।

मुर्शिदाबाद का सिल्वर टी सेट
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पुतिन को मुर्शिदाबाद का खूबसूरत सिल्वर टी सेट भी भेंट किया, जो बारीक नक्काशी और उत्कृष्ट शिल्पकला का प्रतीक है। पश्चिम बंगाल की समृद्ध कलात्मक परंपरा को दर्शाने वाला यह सेट भारत और रूस, दोनों देशों में चाय के सांस्कृतिक महत्व को भी प्रतिबिंबित करता है।
अधिकारियों के मुताबिक यह उपहार दोनों देशों की मजबूत दोस्ती और सदियों पुरानी चाय परंपरा को सम्मान देता है।
आगरा का मार्बल चेस सेट
उपहारों की सूची में आगरा में बना हस्तनिर्मित मार्बल चेस सेट भी शामिल रहा। ‘वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट वन प्रोडक्ट’ (ODOP) पहल के तहत निर्मित यह सेट आगरा की पत्थर जड़ाई और बारीक शिल्पकला की परंपरा को दर्शाता है।
महाराष्ट्र का हस्तनिर्मित चांदी का घोड़ा
पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति पुतिन को महाराष्ट्र में तैयार किया गया चांदी का हस्तनिर्मित घोड़ा भी दिया। जटिल डिजाइन और बारीक कारीगरी से सजे इस घोड़े में भारतीय धातुकला की उत्कृष्टता झलकती है।
यह घोड़ा सम्मान, शौर्य और दोनों देशों की साझा सांस्कृतिक धरोहर का प्रतीक है। उसका आगे बढ़ता हुआ रुख भारत-रूस साझेदारी की लगातार प्रगति का रूपक भी माना गया। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

