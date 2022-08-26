राहुल गांधी के आने से कांग्रेस बर्बाद हुई, सनकी लोग पार्टी चला रहे, गुलाम नबी आजाद के इस्तीफे से कांग्रेस में हड़कंप

-पार्टी के साथ बड़े पैमाने पर धोखे के लिए नेतृत्व पूरी तरह से जिम्मेदार।
"Unfortunately after entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," says GN Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/20mbQsscSZ— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
क्या होगा गुलाम नबी आजाद का अगला कदम : आजाद के इस्तीफे से कांग्रेस में हड़कंप की स्थिति दिखाई दे रही है। यह भी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि आजाद जल्द ही नई पार्टी बना सकते हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि आने वाले समय में बड़ी संख्या में आजाद समर्थक कांग्रेस छोड़कर जा सकते हैं।
#WATCH | In reality, this cabal is working within Congress on 'Congress Todo Abhiyan', elbowing out all the well-meaning leaders. This letter speaks loudly of sentiments of thousands of well-meaning Congress workers who are troubled by this 'Darbari' culture: Jaiveer Shergill pic.twitter.com/cs4hUwuYM5— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022