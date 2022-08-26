Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

राहुल गांधी के आने से कांग्रेस बर्बाद हुई, सनकी लोग पार्टी चला रहे, गुलाम नबी आजाद के इस्तीफे से कांग्रेस में हड़कंप

शुक्रवार, 26 अगस्त 2022 (12:29 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता समेत सभी पदों से इस्तीफा दे दिया। 46 साल से कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी से जुड़े आजाद ने सोनिया गांधी को लिखे त्याग पत्र में बताया कि उन्होंने पार्टी से इस्तीफा क्यों दिया है। दिग्गज नेता ने अपने इस्तीफे में राहुल गांधी पर कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं।

क्यों दिया गुलाम नबी आजाद ने इस्तीफा : 
-गुलाम नबी आजाद ने अपने इस्तीफे में कहा कि राहुल गांधी के आने से कांग्रेस बर्बाद हुई, सनकी लोग पार्टी चला रहे है।
-3 पन्नों के इस्तीफे में उन्होंने लिखा- दुर्भाग्य से पार्टी में जब राहुल गांधी की एंट्री हुई और जनवरी 2013 में जब आपने उनको पार्टी का उपाध्यक्ष बनाया, तब उन्होंने पार्टी के सलाहकार तंत्र को पूरी तरह से तबाह कर दिया।
-एआईसीसी को संचालित कर रहे कुछ लोगों द्वारा नियंत्रित कांग्रेस ने इच्छाशक्ति और क्षमता खो दी है:
-आजाद यहीं नहीं रुके, कहा- राहुल की एंट्री के बाद सभी सीनियर और अनुभवी नेताओं को साइडलाइन कर दिया गया और गैरअनुभवी सनकी लोगों का नया ग्रुप खड़ा हो गया और यही पार्टी को चलाने लगा।
-पार्टी की कमजोरियों पर ध्यान दिलाने के लिए पत्र लिखने वाले 23 नेताओं को अपशब्द कहे गए, उन्हें अपमानित किया गया, नीचा दिखाया गया।
-कांग्रेस में हालात अब ऐसी स्थिति पर पहुंच गए है, जहां से वापस नहीं आया जा सकता। 
-पार्टी के साथ बड़े पैमाने पर धोखे के लिए नेतृत्व पूरी तरह से जिम्मेदार।
-AICC के चुने हुए पदाधिकारियों को एआईसीसी का संचालन करने वाले छोटे समूह द्वारा तैयार की गई सूचियों पर हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। 
-संगठन में किसी भी स्तर पर कहीं भी चुनाव नहीं हुए।
-नेतृत्व को ‘भारत जोड़ो यात्रा’ शुरू करने से पहले ‘कांग्रेस जोड़ो यात्रा’ करनी चाहिए थी।

क्या होगा गुलाम नबी आजाद का अगला कदम : आजाद के इस्तीफे से कांग्रेस में हड़कंप की स्थिति दिखाई दे रही है। यह भी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि आजाद जल्द ही नई पार्टी बना सकते हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि आने वाले समय में बड़ी संख्‍या में आजाद समर्थक कांग्रेस छोड़कर जा सकते हैं।  

