सब्सक्राइबर्स की बात करें तो इन चैनल्स के पास 35 लाख से अधिक सब्सक्राइबर्स हैं। इन्हें 55 करोड़ से अधिक बार देखा गया।
India dismantles Pakistani coordinated disinformation operation@MIB_India blocks #Pakistan sponsored fake news— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 21, 2021
20 YouTube channels, 2 websites blocked for spreading anti-India propaganda
We have taken action against cross border activities aimed to spread unrest in India by way of spreading fake news and propaganda. YouTube channels and web portals were violating domestic laws and strong action has been taken against them: Union I&B Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/0gyyJahPfZ
— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 21, 2021एनपीजी के कुछ यूट्यूब चैनल पाकिस्तानी समाचार चैनलों के एंकर द्वारा ऑपरेट किए जा रहे थे। इनके यूट्यूब चैनल ने किसान आंदोलन और सीएए जैसे मुद्दों पर भी पोस्ट किए थे।