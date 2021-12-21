Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भारत ने बैन किए 20 YouTube चैनल, फैला रहे थे खालिस्तानी-पाकिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडा, 2 वेबसाइट्‍स पर भी शिकंजा

webdunia
मंगलवार, 21 दिसंबर 2021 (16:43 IST)
नई दिल्ली। खालिस्तानी और पाकिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडा फैलाने वाले 20 यूट्‍यूब चैनल्स पर भारत ने बैन लगा दिया है। खबरों के मुताबिक  खुफिया एजेंसियों और सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के संयुक्त एक्शन से YouTube पर 20 चैनलों भारत विरोधी प्रचार और फेक न्यूज फैलाने वाली 2 वेबसाइट्‍स को बैन कर दिया गया है।
 
भारत सरकार ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। इन यूट्‍यूब चैनल्स और वेबसाइट का प्रयोग कश्मीर, भारतीय सेना, भारत में अल्पसंख्यक समुदायों, राम मंदिर, जनरल बिपिन रावत, आदि जैसे विषयों पर विभाजनकारी कंटेंट पोस्ट करने के लिए किया जा रहा था।
इन वेबसाइट्‍स और चैनल्स की लिंक पाकिस्तान से थी। मंत्रालय ने देखा कि अधिकांश पोस्ट संवेदनशील विषयों पर थे, जो कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के परिप्रेक्ष्य और तथ्यात्मक रूप से गलत थे। इसका इस्तेमाल मुख्य रूप से पाकिस्तान से भारत के खिलाफ एक दुष्प्रचार नेटवर्क के रूप में किया जा रहा था।
 
बताया जाता है कि भारत विरोधी प्रोपेगेंडा के कैंपेन के पीछे द नया पाकिस्तान ग्रुप (एनपीजी) शामिल है, पाकिस्तान से ऑपरेट होता है। इसके पास YouTube चैनलों का एक नेटवर्क है। कुछ YouTube चैनल ऐसे भी हैं जो NPG से संबंधित नहीं हैं।
सब्सक्राइबर्स की बात करें तो इन चैनल्स के पास 35 लाख से अधिक सब्सक्राइबर्स हैं। इन्हें 55 करोड़ से अधिक बार देखा गया।
एनपीजी के कुछ यूट्यूब चैनल पाकिस्तानी समाचार चैनलों के एंकर द्वारा ऑपरेट किए जा रहे थे। इनके यूट्‍यूब चैनल ने किसान आंदोलन और सीएए जैसे मुद्दों पर भी पोस्ट किए थे।
ये भारत में रह रहे अल्पसंख्‍यकों भारत सरकार के खिलाप भड़काने के प्रयास कर रहे थे। बताया जा रहा है कि इन यूट्यूब चैनलों प्रयोग 5 राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों को भी प्रभावित करने के लिए भी किया जाता।

