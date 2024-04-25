Select Your Language

ICICI बैंक के ग्राहक हैं और इंटरनेट बैंकिंग का करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर

हमें फॉलो करें ICICI बैंक के ग्राहक हैं और इंटरनेट बैंकिंग का करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 25 अप्रैल 2024 (18:18 IST)
ICICI Bank iMobile app glitch : आईसीआईसीआई (ICICI) बैंक के ग्राहक हैं और आई मोबाइल ऐप का उपयोग करते हों तो सावधान हो जाएं। आई मोबाइल एप पर एक बड़ी चूक नजर आई है। कई यूजर्स ने अपने आईमोबाइल ऐप पर अन्य ग्राहकों के आईसीआईसीआई बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड देखने की जानकारी दी है।

इसमें ग्राहकों का पूरा कार्ड नंबर, समाप्ति तिथि और सीवीवी आईमोबाइल पर दिखाई दे रहा है। यह ग्राहक की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से एक बड़ी चूक है।
ग्राहक के कार्ड की जानकारी सामने आने से कोई अनजान भी लेन-देन कर सकता है, खासकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर।  हालांकि कुछ देर बाद जब आई मोबाइल पर लॉगइन किया गया तो जानकारी सामने नहीं आ रही थी।

